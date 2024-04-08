Eddie Hearn admits he was shocked at the 117-111 scorecard for Richardson Hitchins

Promoter Eddie Hearn has admitted Richardson Hitchins’ unanimous decision win over Gustavo Lemos at the Fontainebleau Las Vegas in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday night could’ve gone either way.

The 26-year-old Hitchins 18-0 (7) from Brooklyn had a fight on his hands from the opening bell. He was hurt at times by the pressure fighting Lemos 29-1 (19), who imposed his will for large portions of the fight and had Hitchins frequently clinching to survive.

Hitchins prevailed by scores of 115-113 from judges Max De Luca and Steve Weisfeld, but judge Tim Cheatham’s score of 117-111 left more than a few people scratching their heads, including Hearns.

“I was shocked. When I heard 117-111, firstly I thought that could only be for Hitchins because sometimes I think a judge can only score that kind of style, that boxing style, boxing and move, but for me, 115-113 is the right scorecard,” Hearn told Matchroom Boxing.

“On a 115-113 scorecard, it can really be 115-113 either way, you’re one round away from a draw. When I see 117-111, when I look at the scorecards that judge gave Richardson the last four rounds. He [Hitchins] definitely didn’t win 11. He might not have won 12, but I thought the cleaner work was from Richardson.

“I thought early on, first two or three rounds, Lemos came out like a train, then Hitchins started to control the fight, and then Lemos came back in the fight at the end.

“It was a really close fight and Richardson was catching a lot of shots as well, he was hurt a couple of times in the fight, but I thought it was an amazing fight.”

In his previous outing, Hitchins copped criticism for his wide but dour points win over Jose Zepeda 37-5 (28). Hearn said it was not fair to heap further criticism on him now after the delivering the exact opposite style of performance.

“We’ve sometimes given Richardson some stick for not giving us those kind of fights, and tonight he did, so well done,” Hearn said.

Hitchins might’ve won the fight, but it was the plucky 28-year-old Argentinean who goes by the apt nickname ‘El Electrico’ who won over the fans.

Still, to the victor goes the spoils. And in this case it’s the dubious honour of facing the winner of the IBF junior welterweight title fight between champion Subriel Matias 20-1 (20) and challenger Liam Paro 24-0 (15) in Puerto Rico on June 15.

“If Richardson performs like that against Matias, he ain’t going to beat him,” Hearn said. “But he’s been through those horrible moments and he can recall that when it gets tough again.

“Although people will moan, particularly about the 117-111 card, they’ll appreciate the guts and nuts that Hitchins showed in there tonight. He was entertaining, which is what everybody wants.”