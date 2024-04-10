Fighting fit and ready to go, Ryan Garcia dismisses claims he is not training properly

Junior welterweight contender ‘King’ Ryan Garcia 24-1 (20) has shot down claims he is not taking his training seriously for his upcoming fight against WBC welterweight champion Devin ‘The Dream’ Haney 31-0 (15) at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York on April 20.

The 25-year-old Los Angelan has been criticised from some quarters for spending to much time on social media where he has been posting prolifically about Christianity, child abuse and various conspiracy theories.

But Garcia says his camp is going well and he is well position to make the 140-pound weight limit.

“I’m feeling good. I’m on track to make weight – I was at around 146 yesterday and we’re continuing to train hard like we always do,” Garcia said.

“The interpretations of other people – that’s on them. I know I am training hard. I am feeling great, looking good in the gym, people just need to look at the facts.

“I don’t regret anything I said or did in the lead up to this fight. I’m just ready to kick ass on April 20. I know I can say a lot, but I know I need to show it.

“You won’t hear from any trainer out there that I don’t train hard. To me, it’s very disrespectful to dismiss all the hard work I have done since I was a young boy coming up.

“I have been training since I was seven-years-old. It’s a slap in the face to all the work me and my family did.”

“It’s going to be light work for me. I am going to cook Devin Haney. Just another day in the office. Devin is not on my level and he will never be on my level.”

Former undisputed lightweight champion Haney, 25, of San Francisco moved up in weight for his last bout when he dropped southpaw Regis Prograis 29-2 (24) before pitching a shutout to claim the WBC belt in December.

“Camp has been amazing. I’m in the zone – always. I’m obviously getting more adjusted to this new weight class – I am getting stronger, my mind is clear, I’m in the best shape physically and I am just ready to go,” Haney said.

“Not having to go down the extra five pounds has been a tremendous help for me. I had been at 135 for a long time. At 140, it just feels so different. My performance against Regis Prograis showed that.

“At the end of the day, Ryan Garcia is going to say what he is going to say. No matter what, I am going to do my job to be the very best Devin Haney I can be. Whichever version of Ryan shows up on April 20, I will be ready for him.

“Ryan Garcia is just another opponent to me. I am in competition with greatness. That is why I train so hard, that is why I stay so disciplined.”