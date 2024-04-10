George Kambosos Jr boxing to prove he still belongs at the top level

George ‘Ferocious’ Kambosos Jr 21-2 (10) faces one of the toughest tests of his career when he faces Vasiliy Lomachenko 17-3 (11) for the vacant IBF lightweight title at the RAC Arena in Perth, Australia on May 12.

The 30-year-old Sydneysider was on top of the world when he defeated Teofimo Lopez by split decision to claim the WBA, WBO, IBF and Ring Magazine 135-pound titles in November 2021.

His reign came to an abrupt end against Devin Haney 31-0 (15) in his very next fight, losing on points in his native Australia in June 2022. The 25-year-old American returned Down Under four months later to repeat the treatment.

Kambosos has boxed just once since, a 12-round majority decision victory over Maxi Hughes 26-7-2 (5) in Shawnee, Oklahoma last July. The result divided opinion, with many fans and pundits believe the British southpaw did enough to deserve the nod.

It is not an overstatement to say that Kambosos is fighting for redemption. And a win over The Ring’s number one lightweight contender Lomachenko will see his star shining bright once again.

“[Lomachenko] is the guy who was formerly the pound-for-pound number fighter in the world, a three-division world champion, a two-time Olympic gold medallist,” Kambosos told Sky Sports.

“So we totally understand his accolades, we respect him of course with what he’s done and outside of boxing he’s a very good figure for sport.

“But we respect what we’ve been able to do, too. Styles make fights. And the way we both bring that action, it’s gonna be something special. I truly believe this is going be a memorable fight.

“As a man, as a person, as a fighter, you can’t fault the guy. But with all that respect, when it comes down to May 12, that respect is out the window and I’m coming to take his head out, and I’m sure he’s going to come and do the same thing to me.

“One career will continue and go back to the number one lightweight in the world, back to lightweight supremacy. Their reign will continue and the other guy unfortunately will not be able to progress where they want to be. And I’m very confident with my preparation and the way I’m feeling right now that I’ll be that guy to continue my reign.”

The Ring’s number seven ranked contender continued: “A win would put me back to the king of the lightweights. I was there not so long ago. Devin Haney was the last guy there, he’s vacated, so if we go back on history I’m one of the last one of the lightweights that was king.

“It would push me back in that position. It puts me back to where I want to be, where I’m motivated to be. And I’m 30 years of age. My road continues, my opportunities for bigger fights with the guys like Gervonta Davis, Shakur Stevenson continues and that’s what I want, the biggest fights.

“If I can’t get over a guy like Lomachenko then that opportunity really does not present itself anymore. I know what’s at risk. I know what’s at stake for this kind of fight, but that is what is motivating me more and more.

“The bigger the task, the bigger the fight, the better Kambosos will come to the fore and be prepared – so we know what we have to do.”