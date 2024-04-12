Jordan Gill out to shine against Zelfa Barrett the AO Arena in Manchester this Saturday night

Jordan Gill out to shine against Zelfa Barrett the AO Arena in...

Super featherweight Jordan ‘The Thrill’ Gill 28-2-1 (9) says he is a late bloomer ready to come into his own when he takes on Zelfa ‘Brown Flash’ Barrett 30-2 (16) at the AO Arena in Manchester, England on Saturday night.

The 29-year-old Gill, who knocked out Michael Conlan in his last bout in December, is out to prove he belongs at world level against fellow Brit Barrett, 30, who has won two bouts on the bounce since his ninth-round knockout loss to Shavkatdzhon Rakhimov in an unsuccessful bid for the IBF 130-pound title in November 2022.

“It’s the biggest fight of my career so far, I am super-chilled, we’re having a good time,” said Gill.

“We had a good time in Belfast, we’re having a good time in Manchester, it’s a good city. I’m just looking forward to fighting and rolling the dice again.

“I went to Belfast to fight [Michael] Conlan, I’m coming to Manchester to fight Zelfa, I’m just enjoying myself and long may it continue.

“I feel very calm, everything in my life is good now. I’ve got a good team behind me, I feel happy, I feel settled, 130 is making me live a normal life. I don’t have to weigh everything I’m eating in and out of camp, it’s fantastic.

“I’m in a good place and I’m ready to fight, it’s going to be a great fight.”

Gill, who considers himself a versatile boxer, believes fight fans will see a bit of everything from Barrett and himself in this bout.

“I think it’s going to be a great fight. It depends, there’s a lot of variables. Zelfa is versatile, he does a lot of things well, has lots of strings to his bow. He’s a good mover, he can punch, he’s good on the counter, he’s very fast, so I can’t see a way this fight isn’t going to be exciting.

“As a boxing fan and a boxer myself, that just makes me excited for it. There’s going to be a bit of everything in this fight, moments where it’s cagey, moments where we’re boxing, moments when he’s pressuring, when I’m pressuring, so it’s exciting, there will be blood and guts and I’m here for it.”

Gill added that he feels stronger at 130-pound after moving up in weight following his fourth-round knockout loss to Kiko Martinez at featherweight in October 2022.

“I feel like I’m punching hard, I’m strong at the weight, I’m developing. I turned pro so young; I had my debut seven days after my 18th birthday,” he said.

“I feel like I’m a late developer and now you are seeing the best of me, the true Jordan Gill. I’m not restricted at the weight, I feel solid, so I am punching hard.”

With the WBA ranking both boxers in the top 10 – Gill at number eight and Barrett at number six – the winner will move closer to a shot WBA super featherweight champion Lamont Roach 24-1-1 (9).

“For sure it’s must-win. If either of us want to fight for a world title, we’ve got to win this fight. That’s why it’s so exciting because there’s a lot on the line,” Gill said.

“It’s a fight everyone has been looking forward to, two Brits that are above British and European level. It makes it exciting, there’s a lot on the line for us both.

“When the fight was put to me, I said yes straight away. Not because I dislike Zelfa, I like him, he’s a good guy and I have respect for him and his team, but when we get in the ring on Saturday, the person you are fighting isn’t a person, they are just a target and you have to go for that target.”