Zelfa Barrett relishing the opportunity to fight Jordan Gill in Manchester on Saturday

Super featherweight contender Zelfa ‘Brown Flash’ Barrett 30-2 (16) says facing Jordan ‘The Thrill’ Gill 28-2-1 (9) at the AO Arena in Manchester, England on Saturday night is a dream come true.

Not because he goes to bed at night thinking of matching his skills against the 29-year-old Gill of Cambridgeshire. Rather, because of the historic venue that has hosted some of the most high profile fights in modern British boxing history.

“It’s a dream come true, thank you to [promoter Eddie Hearn] and the team,” said Barrett.

“I’ve been running past the Manchester Arena, was there when Anthony Crolla boxed Darleys Perez twice, Jorge Linares, when Scott Quigg beat Kiki Martinez, watched Ricky Hatton there. So, it’s a nice achievement to headline there myself.”

Manchester native Barrett, 30, is expecting a tough battle against Gill, who moved up from featherweight for his last bout to knock out Michael Conlan in seven rounds four months ago.

But Barrett believes that victory flatters to deceive and says that Gill will be in for a rude awakening when they step into the ring.

“Jordan is a good fighter and he’s got a good team around him, but I believe I’m better than him in every way, shape, and form. He said he’s going knock me out, crazy, but we’ll see,” said Barrett.

“I’m expecting a great fight. He’s a good fighter and he’s got a new team around him, some tricks up his sleeve. I can just see what he comes out and brings and I will adapt from that. I’m expecting a good fight and there’s only one winner – and that’s me.

“My left hook is crazy but we’re not relying on that. It’s hard work and dedication, but I’ve got the power to destroy him. He’s a good fighter, I’m not going to take that away from him, he’s going to be calculated, but there’s one winner and that’s me.

“Defeat doesn’t cross my mind. I just think about what I am going to eat after the fight when I’ve won.”

With the WBA ranking both boxers in the top 10 – Gill at number eight and Barrett at number six – the winner will move closer to a shot WBA super featherweight champion Lamont Roach 24-1-1 (9).

“For sure it’s must-win. If either of us want to fight for a world title, we’ve got to win this fight. That’s why it’s so exciting because there’s a lot on the line,” Gill said.

“It’s a fight everyone has been looking forward to, two Brits that are above British and European level. It makes it exciting, there’s a lot on the line for us both.

“When the fight was put to me, I said yes straight away. Not because I dislike Zelfa, I like him, he’s a good guy and I have respect for him and his team, but when we get in the ring on Saturday, the person you are fighting isn’t a person, they are just a target and you have to go for that target.”