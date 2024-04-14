Zelfa Barrett eclipses Jordan Gill, stops him in the 10th round with body shot

Super featherweight contender Zelfa Barrett 31-2 (17) kept his dreams of a world title shot alive with a 10th round knockout of Jordan Gill 28-3-1 (9) in their 12-round contest at AO Arena in Manchester, England on Saturday night.

The 30-year-old Barrett from Manchester has now won three on the bounce since his lone world title shot, a ninth-round knockout loss to Tajikistani southpaw Shavkatdzhon Rakhimov 17-1-1 (14) in a bid for the vacant IBF 130-pound crown in Dubai in November 2022.

The fight was closely contested for nine rounds before Barrett broke things open in the 10th, dropping Gill with a body shot. The 29-year-old from Cambridgeshire beat the count but went down again from the same blow later in the round to be counted out by referee John Latham at the 2:44 mark.

Barrett, who is ranked number six by the WBA and number nine by the IBF, will move one step closer to a world title shot after his victory over the WBA number eight.

“It was vital, do-or-die, really. If I get beat tonight, where would I go?” Barrett said after the fight.

“Gill, man. Tough, tough, tough fighter. He pushed me, man. This guy ain’t shot, this guy ain’t done. I had to work hard, didn’t underestimate Gill. I hurt him earlier, then I kind of went into cruise control.

“Top fighter… We worked on the body, we worked hard.”

Gill showed nothing but respect for Barrett in defeat, saying he thinks his conqueror can go on to world honours.

“What a fantastic fighter,” Gill said. “I didn’t know if he was world class or not, he proved to me he was world class. He’s a great guy, got a great team behind him and I genuinely hope he goes on to win that world title.

“I thought the fight could have gone either way up to that point. I dug deep. This guy is tricky, very hard to pin down. I felt like I was coming on strong until he dropped me with those body shots.

“But the more I pushed, I opened myself up to them body shots. I’ll always get up, you know me, I haven’t got any quit in me. But I couldn’t find a way back in. It is what it is.”

Promoter Eddie Hearn believes the stocks of both boxers went up.

“Unfortunately, there has to be a winner and a loser,” the Matchroom Boxing chief said. “But they’re both two good blokes. I told Jordan, ‘don’t give up’. He’s going to continue to improve under Ben Davison. He showed it in his performance against [Michael] Conlan and through nine rounds, this was anybody’s fight.”

Hearn then turned h is attention to Barrett, promising to land him a world title shot.

“For this man, it’s time to deliver those title shots,” he said. “There was a lot of pressure, headlining his first show at home. Now we’d like to line up [WBA titleholder] Lamont Roach, [IBF titleholder] Joe Cordina, though we know he’s defending next.

“Anybody who has a strap at 130 pounds, I believe he’s earned the right to fight them and I believe he can beat them all.”