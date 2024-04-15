Sunny Edwards set to face Adrian Curiel on Juan Francisco Estrada vs Bam Rodriguez undercard on June 29

Former world champions Sunny ‘Showtime’ Edwards 20-1 (4) and Adrian ‘Gatito’ Curiel 24-5-1 (5) will both be looking to get back in the win column when they clash on the undercard of the WBC super flyweight title fight between Juan Francisco Estrada 44-3 (28) and Jesse ‘Bam’ Rodriguez 19-0 (12) at the Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona on June 29.

Britain’s Edwards, 28, lost his IBF belt to then-WBO champion Rodriguez by ninth-round stoppage in Glendale, Arizona in December.

Edwards won the IBF belt from South African Moruti Mthalane by unanimous decision three years ago and made four successful title defences, all on points, before running into Rodriguez.

“I’m really excited to get the next chapter of my career underway,” said Edwards. “Agreeing another deal with Matchroom which confirms my future here for the foreseeable future.

“With the belief I’ve got in me from the promotional team and the events I’ve been involved in, I know I’m in the right place.

“Me vs Curiel is a hell of a fight. He is a former world champion, like myself, and we’re both fighting to get back into world title contention.

“I’m going to Arizona again and fighting in front of an even bigger crowd this time, filled with passionate Mexican and American boxing fans. 29 June, I’m looking forward to being back.”

Mexican Curiel, 25, lost his IBF junior flyweight title to Sivenathi Nontshinga 13-1 (10) by 10th round knockout in Oaxaca, Mexico in February. The bout was an immediate rematch of Curiel’s shock second-round knockout victory over the South African in November.

Curiel will be stepping up in weight to face Edwards, who campaigned as a super flyweight before moving down to the 112-pound weight class in 2021.

“I have a brand-new opportunity for my career,” said Curiel. “When you lose, you learn, and I will prove it against Edwards on June 29.

“If they want to make it 112lbs we will take it even though this is not my weight, all because I am thirsty for revenge. Viva Mexico!”

Promoter Eddie Hearn sees the fight as a crossroads bout with the winner getting back into the world title mix while the loser will need to take a number and get to the back of the queue.

“This is a great fight between two men desperate to get back to the top,” the Matchroom Boxing chief said.

“Sunny was a world champion for a long time and when that feeling goes, you want to get it back as soon as possible, while Adrian only just tasted that for himself for a short time, so both men know that this is a must-win fight to get back into the mix and comes as the chief support to one of the biggest fights of the year.”

The card will be broadcast live of DAZN.