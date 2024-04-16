Artur Beterbiev vs Dmitry Bivol finally set for Saudi Arabia on June 1

WBC, WBO and IBF light heavyweight champion Artur Beterbiev 20-0 (20) and WBA counterpart Dmitry Bivol 22-0 (11) will finally get the chance to prove who is the best 175-pound boxer in the world when they meet at Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on June 1.

Canadian-based Russian Beterbiev has shown few signs of slowing down, despite being 39. He sees Bivol as just another notch on his belt.

“I just see another belt. I’m collecting belts and I need one more,” said Beterbiev. “I don’t know why [it’s taken so long to make this fight]. He knows better. Ask him.

“We’ll see [if this is the biggest challenge]. I’m not thinking about it. I’m preparing for it. I will prepare and try to be at 100 percent.”

Beterbiev’s promoter Top Rank believe their fighter will leave the ring with his perfect knockout record intact.

“I’ve been a fan of destruction and this guy is destruction,” said Top Rank president Todd duBoef. “My friends call me during his fights and ask, ‘Who is this monster?’

“Look at his body of work. Nobody lasts 12 rounds with him. And I think he gets better with each fight.”

Russian Bivol, 33, burst into the public conscious with his 12-round unanimous decision victory over Mexican superstar and undisputed super middleweight champion Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez 60-2-2 (39) two years ago.

A win over Beterbiev will out him in the realm of the pound-for-pound elite.

“When I signed a contract to be a pro boxer, I had a goal to become undisputed,” said Bivol.

“Everything that I have gone through has been for that. I did it to achieve my goal. Even the fight against Canelo. It was my ticket for big fights. And now I’m happy that I will have this fight on June 1 for all the belts.

“For every training camp, I think my opponent is the most dangerous opponent in the world. This helps me to be focused and serious in my training.

“Of course, he’s one of my most dangerous opponents. You see his record and his fights. He is powerful. It makes me more excited to fight against him because I love challenges. I love to be tested. This fight is a huge test for me.

“Every person is different. Not only me. I have good skills. I just believe in my skills.

“I have been in boxing for 28 years. I’ve been in boxing ever since I can remember. I love this sport and I think my experience will help me. And my mentality, skills and camp. I believe I can be undisputed.”

Despite Beterbiev’s vaunted power, Team Bivol believe their man has the boxing ability to keep the unified champion off him.

“Boxing is more about class, IQ, style and skills,” said Bivol’s manager Vadim Kornilov.