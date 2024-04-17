Ireland and Puerto Rico are set to collide in Katie Taylor vs Amanda Serrano rematch

Ireland and Puerto Rico are set to collide in Katie Taylor vs...

Undisputed junior welterweight champion Katie Taylor 23-1 (6) will face reigning WBA, WBO and IBF featherweight Amanda Serrano 46-2-1 (30) in a rematch at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on July 20.

The fight will take place on the undercard of the of the bout between Mike Tyson and Jake Paul, who is Serrano’s manager, and will be broadcast live on Netflix.

The first time they fought at New York’s famed Madison Square Garden two year ago they pair broke all records for viewership and live gate for women’s boxing.

The fight itself was a close and entertaining contest with Ireland’s Taylor, 37, eventually prevailing by split decision with scores of 96-93, 97-93 and 94-96.

The 35-year-old Serrano, a southpaw from Puerto Rico, believes she won the fight and will now get the opportunity to turn the tables in the rematch.

“This is the rematch the world has wanted to see and I’m delighted that it’s finally happening,” said Taylor, who is coming off a revenge win over the only woman to beat her, Chantelle Cameron 18-1 (8), back inn November.

“The first fight in New York was obviously an epic occasion and it more than lived up to the billing and I’m sure the rematch will be no different.

“I want to thank Matchroom and DAZN for their help in making the fight possible and I’m looking forward to defending my titles as undisputed world champion in Dallas on Saturday, July 20.”

Former undisputed 126-pound champion Serrano was stripped of her WBC belt last year after insisting her fights take place over 12 three-minute rounds rather than the usual 10 two-minute rounds for women’s boxing.

The Taylor fight will be contested over 10 two-minute rounds.

“I promised my fans they would see this rematch after we made history at MSG and it feels like a dream come true to know that Katie and I are finally making it happen on the biggest stage possible to show the world what elite women’s boxing is all about,” said Serrano.

“While my focus continues to be on giving women the choice to fight with the same rules as men, I’ve always said that this is the one fight I’d go back to 10×2 for if that’s what Katie wanted.

“I’m coming for her belts, she wants 10×2, so that’s what we will do.

“I believe I won our first fight but I didn’t get the decision, so this time I’m not leaving it to the judges.

“I am honoured to share this iconic MVP card in the biggest stadium, on the biggest streaming platform in the world. Thank you Nakisa, Jake, Mike and Netflix for making this happen.

“And to all the young girls and women watching, I want you to know that anything is possible. Keep dreaming, keep working hard and never let anyone tell you otherwise.

“It took me 15 years of blood, sweat and tears to get here, but it’s all worth it because I’m living my dreams.”

Former undisputed heavyweight champion Mike Tyson was full of praise for both boxers.

“Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano are two of the best boxers in the world,” said Tyson. “I know they can both put on an incredible show and I’m thrilled to have them join this card.

“These remarkable athletes will undoubtedly elevate the event with their global appeal and fan bases. Adding one of the greatest fights in women’s boxing history to this unforgettable event is a true gift to fans. Saturday, July 20 can’t get here soon enough.”