Luis Nery: “Naoya Inoue is strong, but he has weaknesses”

Mexican southpaw Luis Nery 35-1 (27) has the toughest assignment in boxing in front of him when he challenges undisputed super bantamweight champion Naoya ‘Monster’ Inoue 26-0 (23) at the Tokyo Dome in Tokyo, Japan on May 6.

But the 29-year-old Nery insists he is well placed to hand the 31-year-old four-weight world champion his first professional defeat.

“I’m fully aware that Inoue is an excellent boxer, but I’m not scared of fighting him,” the former WBC 118- and 122-pound champion said after arriving in Japan.

“I don’t believe Naoya, in the pound-for-pound ratings, is superior to Terrence Crawford or Gervonta Davis. I’ll knock him out and win the world belts from him.”

The chance to become the undisputed champion of the world in one single bout is a dream come true for Nery.

“This is the highest stage one can reach as a fighter,” Nery said after a recent training session in El Paso, Texas.

“It’s like soccer players who prepare their entire lives for a World Cup. It’s the same. This is bigger than being a world champion. It’s four belts. It’s undisputed.

“I’ve been wanting to fight him for about three years now. Fortunately, the opportunity has come and we are taking it seriously. He is an elite fighter. He’s among the best fighters. He is fast. He is strong. But he has weaknesses and he does take some punches.

“I’m the only one who can beat Inoue because I have good power, I can take punches, I have heart and I’m willing to die in the ring.

“I’m a fighter who, above all, is a brawler. I like to brawl in the ring. But, I like to counter as well. If the fight allows for it, and if the fighter and the style allow for it, then I do it. I adapt to whatever style of fight I’m in to get the victory.

“I think that Inoue shouldn’t have taken this fight. If I were in his shoes, I wouldn’t have taken it. He has nothing to win by beating me. In fact, he has everything to lose.

“I have nothing to lose. I’m not a champion. I’m not at the top like him. I’m going for all the marbles. I’m coming with everything. I will take risks and I’m willing to die in the ring.

“This is an important fight. It deserves to be in an arena that is just as important like the Tokyo Dome. And I think it’s a sign. If Mike Tyson can lose his unbeaten record there, then so can Naoya Inoue. Now, Mike Tyson was actually a monster. He for sure was an assassin. So, I’m happy that they made the fight at Tokyo Dome.

“I will win by knockout. There’s no other way. I know that either he or I will be stopped. But I’m sure that he will be stopped.”