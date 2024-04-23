Paulie Malignaggi baffled as to why Devin Haney couldn’t avoid Ryan Garcia’s left hook

Retired former world champion turned analyst Paulie Malignaggi says it’s time to reevaluate what we thought we knew about Devin Haney 31-1 (15) following the WBC junior welterweight champion’s majority decision loss to Ryan Garcia 25-1 (20) at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York on Saturday night.

The 25-year-old Haney had strong-armed his way onto many reputable pound-for-pound lists with solid wins over George Kambosos Jr, Vasiliy Lomachenko and Regis Prograis in the past two years.

But Garcia, also 25, presented him with a riddle that he had no answer for.

San Francisco’s Haney had to climb off the canvas three time to hear the final bell. Judge Max DeLuca had the fight even 112-112, while judges Eric Marlinski and Robin Taylor scored it 114-110 and 115-109 respectively.

“Back to the drawing board for Devin Haney,” Malignaggi said on his YouTube channel. “Still a good fighter, but he just wasn’t a pound-for-pound guy. I think this exposed it. No ability to adjust whatsoever.”

Former undisputed lightweight champion Haney stated the obvious after the fight when he said they trained to avoid Garcia’s vaunted left hook. But whatever he trained for seem to be left in the gym.

Haney was unable to make any real adjustments after being knocked down in the seventh, 10th and 11th rounds by Garcia, who missed weight by a whopping 3.2-pounds and was clearly the much larger man in the ring come fight night.

“I saw some people that were giving Ryan a chance, but I really couldn’t take it seriously based on, not just his antics, but his inability to have shown me different dimensions in the past,” Malignaggi said.

“I really am not so sure he showed those different dimensions in this fight. It more so was exposing Devin Haney than it was at showing Ryan Garcia showing anything else.

“Garcia still was mainly a left hook guy. His left hook has always been dangerous and we’ve always known that. Did he really set it up in any other creative ways that set up Haney in different manner than anybody else? I’m not really sure.

“He fought the fight in spots, he fought the fight where he was either going 100 miles an hour or he was fighting really, really quietly, and the big spots were huge spots and eventually took over the fight.”

Malignaggi says it’s time to reassess Haney’s career to date.

“The lightweight work that Haney really did that’s worth anything is Kambosos, who was famous for one win and hasn’t really looked good ever since,” Malignaggi said. “You’ve got to start reassessing Haney… Haney put up a great effort last night. He just didn’t have the power and the versatility.

“I’ll tell you what, I had a better jab than Haney, that’s for sure. Haney’s jab should have been working overtime and he should have been less squared off as it is because if he had not been so squared up as it is, he wouldn’t have got hit with so many of those hooks. I don’t know what he’s doing.

“That’s another thing that you can’t compare Haney to Floyd Mayweather. I remember Team Haney and some of those Haney ‘D-riders’ were jumping on Haney about how he’s going to be the next Mayweather. There’s only one Mayweather.”