Ryan Garcia reveals ring weight, Eddie Hearn explains why there was no rehydration clause

Ryan Garcia 25-1 (20) has revealed how much weight he put on for his fight against Devin Haney 31-1 (15) on the weekend.

The 25-year-old Los Angelan scaled 143.2-pounds at the official weigh-in for the fight against WBC junior welterweight champion Haney, also 25, who came in at the divisional limit of 140-pounds.

Garcia looked the much bigger man in the ring and his punches certainly had more sting on them as he dropped San Franciscan Haney three times to secure a majority decision victory.

The was no rehydration clause in the contract, allowing both boxers to put on as much weight as the wanted in the day between the weigh-in and the bout.

“I was like about 160,” Garcia said on the PBD Podcast when asked what weight he entered the ring at. “I was 143 [at the weight in], he was 140. Usually he’s the bigger guy, he’s the weight bully. But the weight bully got bullied.”

Haney’s promoter Eddie Hearn explained the reasoning behind not pushing for a rehydration clause after Garcia blew weight.

“From our side, from Matchroom’s side, we felt there should have been a re-weigh in on Saturday,” the Matchroom Boxing boss said to Boxing News. “It was chosen not to be pushed and I feel that was a mistake, but I also understand that Devin rehydrates to massive numbers.

“But it’s got nothing to do with Devin, I’ve seen it happen in that situation, I’ve been there 50 times on both sides of the street there when someone misses weight. You always get the fighter to rehydrate on a Saturday. A lot of time they don’t want to do it, of course, but it’s how far you can push them.

“Now maybe Ryan Garcia was the type of guy who would have walked away and gone okay, don’t worry about it I won’t fight, and I’m sure that was a concern for Bill [Haney]. Bill wanted the fight, everybody thought they could win the fight regardless of the weight.

“Of course the financial penalty was there but Bill also thought Devin rehydrates to massive numbers we don’t really want to weigh in either but you shouldn’t have to, cause Ryan’s the guy that missed the weight.

“Hindsight’s a great thing. If they’ve had have pushed the Saturday weigh in there’s a good chance that the fight wouldn’t have taken place and obviously Bill didn’t want that and Devin didn’t want that but obviously on the night it’s a massive advantage, it’s like you’re fighting a middleweight in there and I would love to know what Ryan weighted as he walk to the ring that night.”

Garcia has since said his body cannot make 140-pounds but he has not yet fully committed to a move up to welterweight, where the limit is 147-pounds.

On Tuesday, Garcia challenged his lone conqueror, WBA lightweight champion Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis 29-0 (27), to rematch him at a catchweight of 144-pounds.

“Everyone wanna talk about the little stupid Tank,” Garcia posted to social media.

“Let’s fight, [enough] of that funny talk. Come see me at 144 and stop the talk.”