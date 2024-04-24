Chris Billam-Smith and Richard Riakporhe out to settle the score in battle for WBO belt

Chris Billam-Smith and Richard Riakporhe out to settle the score in battle...

WBO cruiserweight champion Chris Billam-Smith 19-1 (13) says he is a vastly different fighter to the one who lost to Richard Riakporhe 17-0 (13) by split decision five years ago.

The 33-year-old titleholder will get the chance to prove exactly that when he rematches Riakporhe, 34, Selhurst Park Football Ground in Crystal Palace, London, England on June 15.

“Much different fighter now, different person, it’s finally on and I’m excited,” said Billam-Smith said to Sky Sports.

“I’m glad the fight happened, it helped me build the experience and become the fighter I am today, it was my first proper 50/50 fight so good experience.

“It’s hard to watch when you know what you’re capable of. It’s irrelevant now, I’ve gone on to do some good stuff.”

Billam-Smith won the WBO strap with a majority decision win over Lawrence Okolie 19-1 (14) last May and successfully defended the belt against Polish veteran Mateusz Masternak 48-6 (32) in December.

“I’ve improved in all areas,” said Billam-Smith. “My boxing, physicality, mindset, I’m a completely different fighter and person now, everything that comes with it, the whole package, I’m very content with where I’m at.

“I think it’s good it’s not at Bournemouth in a way because it’s a new motivation, there’s a siege mentality going into somebody’s back garden to fight – it’s that world against you type of thing.

“It brings that new motivation and one that I thrive in.”

Riakporhe says he, too, has improved since their first outing when they were both 9-0 pros.

“I’m really happy, finally my dream has come true, not just to fight for a world title but to fight at Selhurst Park,” Riakporhe told Sky Sports.

“It’s unbelievable, I’m looking forward to putting on a show for the fans and keeping the title in south London. The only thing that’s going to be derailed is Chris Billam-Smith.

“He’s got experience, he’s world champion, he has the title but I’ve got hunger, will and he’s fighting a salivating hyena that hasn’t eaten for a week. It’s going to be a tough fight for Chris Billam-Smith.”

He added: “Chris Billam-Smith likes to talk a lot and sometimes I see things pop up on the feed, if I see him talking smack on the feed I’ll end him in three, if I see him at the press conference in some funny shoes then I’ll end him in two, if you run I’ll end you in one.”

Billam-Smith is expecting a tough fight, but says he has the tools at his disposal to turn back the challenge of the big-punching Riakporhe.

“Richard is a good fighter, but I’ve improved hugely since we last met and he’s going to be in for a terrible night at Selhurst Park. The WBO belt is coming back with me to Bournemouth,” said.

But Riakporhe says Billam-Smith’s reign as champion will come to a brutal end.

“My time has come. The countdown is on. I’m the runaway ‘Midnight Train’ that you cannot stop and it’s the end of the line for Chris Billam-Smith,” he said.

“I can’t wait to knock Chris out and take his title. I’ve beaten him once and I’m ready to do it again.

“This time it’s not going to the judges. He’s going to be out cold on the canvas and the world title is going to be staying in South London.”