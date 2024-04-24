Jaime Munguia ready to snatch the crown from Mexican superstar Canelo Alvarez

Super middleweight contender Jaime Munguia 43-0 (34) says he has left no stone unturned in his preparation to face undisputed 168-pound champion Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez 60-2-2 (39) at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on May 4.

The 27-year-old former WBO junior middleweight champion views this all-Mexican fight on Cinco de Mayo as a handing over of the torch.

“Camp is going very well. Hands down, this has been my best training camp. Working with the legend Freddie Roach has really motivated me. He has my confidence very high and has helped me so much,” Munguia said.

“When I first got this fight I was excited because I know how big of an opportunity this is. I would just tell everyone that I’m 100% ready for this fight.

“Not only is this big for boxing, but it’s huge for my country. I can’t wait to represent Mexico in the ring on May 4.

“I’m very happy about this opportunity. I’m excited because there’s no better way to represent the Mexican fans than competing on Cinco de Mayo weekend in Las Vegas.

“Training with Freddie has been great. He’s brought a lot of peace and tranquility to my corner. He’s a wise trainer with a lot of experience.

“Any fight at this level is going to be a hard fight, but I really believe that this is going to be an exciting fight and a memorable one.

“I’m going to go in there to do my job. I don’t care what anyone on the outside says. At the end of the day, I have to stay ready and make the most of this opportunity.

“I’ve always kept an eye on Canelo, even when we were in different weight classes. Eventually you have to fight the best in your division and that’s where we are right now.

“I respect Canelo as a fighter, but when you step into that ring with me, I’m gonna do my best to do my job and get my hand raised.”

Munguia’s promoter Oscar De La Hoya is confident that the timing is right for his fighter to dethrone WBC, WBA, WBO, IBF and Ring Magazine king Alvarez and become the face of Mexican boxing.

“Canelo is going to come out guns blazing, but there’s a changing of the guard in every era and I think that this is the perfect scenario for Jaime Munguia to take over,” the Golden Boy Promotions boss said.

“Jaime is ready to go. He’s faced every adversary and every style. Whether they brawl or box, he’s taken them out. Now he’s ready for the biggest fish in the sea.

“Jaime has the youth, the punch output and the chin. I see all the cards stacked against Canelo.”