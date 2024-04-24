Must win next for Liverpool’s Peter McGrail

Peter McGrail says losing isn’t an option when he faces former British Super-Bantamweight Champion Marc Leach for the WBA International Title at the top of Matchroom’s latest NXTGEN card at the Exhibition Centre Liverpool this Saturday April 27, shown live worldwide on DAZN.

The former amateur standout (8-1, 5 KOs) is looking to return to winning ways after suffering a shock KO loss at the hands of Ja’Rico O’Quinn on the Jesse ‘Bam’ Rodriguez vs. Sunny Edwards card in Arizona, USA last December. McGrail was cruising to a wide points decision before he was caught with a brutal right hand in the fifth round.

Liverpool’s McGrail had an immediate shot at redemption against Detroit’s O’Quinn following his first loss in the professional ranks, but the 27-year-old Everton Red Triangle fighter will now face Salford southpaw Leach (18-3-1, 4 KOs) as he looks to get back on the World Title trail.

“It was just a learning curve for me weren’t it,” said McGrail. “It was a hard one to take. I was obviously in control of the fight. I had O’Quinn down twice. The fight was going to plan really weren’t it. I got caught with a good shot and he took my belt didn’t he. I switched off for a split second, that’s all a punch is.

“Straight away we said we wanted the rematch. I wanted to get my belt back and smash his head in properly this time. One way or another he’s pulled out of the fight, and I’ve got a new opponent. It’s a different opponent but I’ve got the same job to do. I’m coming to put a good performance in.

“I’m expecting a good tough fight. I’m more than ready for the likes of Marc Leach but let’s see April 27th. Every fight is must-win but coming off the back of a loss it’s probably even more of a must-win. You’re just going to see a spiteful and explosive Peter McGrail coming back to winning ways.”

McGrail vs. Leach tops Matchroom’s latest NXTGEN offering; Brazilian amateur star turned 4-0 professional Beatriz Ferreira (4-0, 2 KOs) will face Argentina’s Yanina del Carmen Lescano (14-3, 4 KOs) for the vacant IBF Lightweight World Title in just her fifth fight; Rotherham Super-Welterweight talent Junaid Bostan (8-0, 6 KOs) faces Southminster’s Jack Martin (9-1, 4 KOs) in a Final Eliminator for the English Title – with the Commonwealth Silver Title also on the line; Liverpool Middleweight Ste Clarke (2-0, 1 KO) gets a quick return to action following his win on the Gill-Barrett undercard; there’s also action for Eltham Super-Flyweight prospect Maiseyrose Courtney (5-0), Matchroom’s latest Featherweight signing Joe McGrail (9-0, 5 KOs), Walsall Flyweight pro debutant Hamza Uddin and Liverpool Lightweight Frankie Stringer (6-0).