Terence Crawford vs Israil Madrimov Los Angeles card set

April 24, 2024 (New York/Saudi Arabia): His Excellency Turki Alalshikh, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the General Entertainment Authority (GEA), announced a blockbuster World title clash as pound-for-pound superstar Terence Crawford challenges Israil Madrimov for the WBA and WBO interim World Super-Welterweight title on August 3rd sponsored by Visit Saudi, MDL Beast and Red Sea Global at BMO Stadium, Los Angeles. The event will be promoted by Riyadh Season Card, Sela, League 1 and Matchroom Boxing in association with World Of Boxing, TGB Promotions, Golden Boy, Goldstar, Queensberry, Salita Promotions and Warriors Boxing Promotions.

HE Turki Alalshikh said: “We are delighted for Riyadh Season to host its first overseas event in Los Angeles and this fight in the United States is a special one to mark this moment. We want to give people around the world the opportunity to enjoy their own Riyadh Season experience and this is exactly what we hope to achieve by staging this and also future events around the world.”

Eddie Hearn, Matchroom Sport Chairman, said: “This is a fantastic fight between a pound-for-pound great and one of the best World champions in the sport. Terence is a pound-for-pound great and continues to strive to be the very best, but in Israil, he meets a hungry champion that has no intention of relinquishing his title in his first defense – this promises to be one of the fights of the year. The undercard has to be one of if not the best we have ever seen for a US card – get ready for a huge night on August 3 in Los Angeles”.

Crawford (40-0 31 KOs) is gunning to become a Four-Weight World champion as he moves up to 154lbs after conquering the Welterweight division with a stunning KO win over Errol Spence to be crowned the undisputed champion at 147lbs in Las Vegas in July. The Omaha star has already ruled the roost at Super-Lightweight and Lightweight, and now the pound-for-pound great is arrowing in on cementing greatness by claiming honors at a fourth weight.

Madrimov (10-0-1 7 KOs) is the man that stands in Crawford’s way, and the Uzbek champion makes his first defense of his title against the toughest opposition possible after winning the belt in spectacular fashion in his last outing in Saudi Arabia. The 29-year-old took on Magomed Kurbanov for the vacant title in Riyadh in March, and stopped the Russian in five rounds with a dominant performance to continue his impressive unbeaten run in the paid ranks, following a glittering amateur career.

“I’m proud to partner with Riyadh Season and HE Turki Alalshikh on their first boxing event in the United States. I cannot wait to get back in the ring in my fourth weight class and remind the world why I’m the best pound for pound fighter in the world,” said Terence Crawford. “Israil Madrimov is a tremendous and entertaining fighter, but on August 3, he will be my next victim. This is the Terence Crawford era.”

“Terence Crawford is one of my favorite boxers and one of the best boxers in the world,” said Israil Madrimov. “I am very excited to get this opportunity to make a statement, and I will Inshallah.”

The main event is complemented by an undercard that is set to captivate fight fans.

Recently crowned WBA Super-Lightweight champion Isaac Cruz defends his title for the first time against United States southpaw Jose Valenzuela.

Two of the United States’ most fearsome boxing Heavyweights will do battle with former unified Heavyweight champion Andy Ruiz returning to the ring for the first time since a unanimous decision win against Luis Ortiz in September 2022, to face Jarrell Miller, who will be going all out to produce a winning outcome after losing his undefeated record in Riyadh in December last year.

Former Super-Welterweight World champion Tim Tszyu awaits Vergil Ortiz Jr, subject to the outcome of his fight against Thomas Dulorme this weekend, while David Morrell of Cuba will seek to preserve his unbeaten record in a Light-Heavyweight contest against US fighter Radivoje Kalajdzic.

Andy Cruz, the Olympic Lightweight gold medalist, continues his Lightweight campaign when he takes on Mexico’s Antonio Moran.

Sean Gibbons from MP Promotions said, “It’s been nearly two years since Isaac ‘Pitbull’ Cruz, the face of Mexico boxing, has had a fight in Los Angeles, but thanks to Turki Alalshikh, Isaac’s first world title defense will be a homecoming in front of the biggest Mexican fan base in the U.S.,” said Manny Pacquiao and Sean Gibbons of MP promotions, Cruz’s promoter. “Isaac is going to light it up on August 3, just like he did on March 30, in Las Vegas, when he knocked out Rolly Romero to become World champion. We are very proud that Isaac’s first title defense will be a feature bout on the first boxing event ever presented outside of Saudi Arabia by its general entertainment authority, chaired by Mr. Alalshikh. We would also like to thank our co promoter Tom Brown of TGB promotions for making this historic moment in Los Angeles.”

Tom Brown from TGB promotions said, “TGB Promotions is honored to be working with His Excellency, Turki Alalshikh. The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has made a major commitment to boxing and we are thrilled to be a part of this world class event in Los Angeles at BMO Stadium on August 3. LA has a historic reputation for being a great fight town with the greatest fans and some of the best, most memorable, all-action fights…Isaac “Pitbull” Cruz vs Jose “El Rayo” Valenzuela has the makings to be one of the greatest of them all.”

George Rose, CEO of No Limit Boxing stated that, “No Limit Boxing is delighted to be working with His Excellency, Turki Alalshikh on this historic Riyadh Season USA event on August 3. Tim Tszyu is a modern day warrior, only taking the best and biggest fights in the Super-Welterweight division. He fears no man, walks towards the fire and will again show the world why he is on the path to greatness.”

Warriors Boxing represented by Leon Margules added that “Warriors Boxing and David Morrell are very excited to be part of the upcoming Riyadh Season USA Event. We would like to thank His Excellency Turki Alalshikh for making this spectacular Event happen. David Morrell is Boxing’s next superstar, and has proven to be the most avoided boxer in the sport. On August 3rd, David Morrell will begin his quest to conquer the Light-Heavyweight division”.

Gold Star CEO, Spencer Brown said, “Another amazing Heavyweight clash put on by his Excellency Turki Alalshikh and the GEA. A Clash of 2 of the most exciting Heavyweights in the world. I’m really looking forward to this fight with Andy Ruiz, making his anticipated comeback after nearly 2 years out of the ring. This former World champion is now looking to get back on top of the Heavyweight division again! Against a tough game, Jarrell, big baby Miller, coming off the back of a close defeat against Daniel Dubois! This is a top drawer exciting Heavyweight clash with plenty of jeopardy! This is a must-win fight for both fighters. We anticipate another fantastic Heavyweight clash.”

Oscar De La Hoya, CEO and Chairman of Golden Boy Boxing Promotions and 10x World Champion and Olympic Gold Medalist, said that “We are thrilled to be participating in what will be a stacked Los Angeles card in support of Riyadh season. His Excellency’s desire to work with all promoters in order to put on the best fights perfectly aligns with what Golden Boy has been delivering for years — and I believe this will be the beginning of a wonderful partnership going forward. If Vergil emerges victorious this Saturday, he is going to be ready to roll and steal the show against Tim Tszyu in a can’t-miss fight-of-the-year contender.”

##End##

About Riyadh Season:

Saudi Arabia’s capital embraces one of the world’s biggest entertainment events every year during winter. Since the launch of the Riyadh Season in 2019, the festival has welcomed visitors from all over the world to experience thousands of concerts, sporting activities, and other unique cultural events.

For more information, please visit https://riyadhseason.com/en-US