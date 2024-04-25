Big Night of Professional Boxing this Saturday, April 27th at The Hollywood Casino

Big Night of Professional Boxing this Saturday, April 27th at The Hollywood...

This Saturday at The Hollywood Casino at the Meadows in Washington, PA, Integrity Fighter Management presents a big night of boxing.

Pittsburgh-based Ukrainian and former NABA Gold and Pennsylvania cruiserweight champion Lyubomyr “The Demolition Man” Pinchuk (14-4-2, 8 KO) takes on Andrew Satterfield (7-7-1, 4 KOs) of Parkersburgh, WV for the ABO Heavyweight Title (Appalachian Boxing Organization) in an eight-round heavyweight bout.

Fan Favorite Joey Turk (4-1-1, 1 KO) of Pittsburg faces pro debut Skyler Mauller from Newark Ohio. Mauller is 2-0 in pro MMA in a four-round heavyweight bout.

6’7″ Brian “Big Beauty” Mowry (1-0, 1 KO) of Butler, PA will be in against ) 6’5 police officer Daniel Fry (0-2) from Lebanon OH. in a four-round heavyweight bout.

Steve Cunningham Jr (2-0, 2 KOs) of Pittsburgh will face an opponent to be named in a four-round middleweight bout.

In a matchup of undefeated fighters, Ivan Dancha (3-0, 3 KOs) of Lviv, Ukraine will take on Jerome “Thoroughbred” Baxter (3-0, 1 KO) of Pittsburgh in a six-round junior Middleweight contest. Dancha had amateur wins over upcoming WBO title challenger Denis Berinchyk, Delante Johnson, and Mger Hovhannisyan. He has stopped all 3 of his opponents in the first round in the professional ranks.

Southpaw Rosalindo Morales (9-1, 2 KOs) of Elwood City, PA returns to action against Marcelo Williams (4-22-1, 1 KO) of Orlando, Florida via Brazil in a six-round junior lightweight contest.

Teddy Mrkonja (2-0, 2 KOs) of Pittsburgh takes on Tyler Pacheco (1-7) from Abilene TX in a four-round lightweight contest.

The fights will be streamed live on BXNGTV.com

