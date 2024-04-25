Terence Crawford set to headline against Israil Madrimov in Turki Alalshikh’s US promotional debut

Former undisputed welterweight and junior welterweight champion Terence ‘Bud’ Crawford 40-0 (31) will jump straight into a world title shot in a new weight class when he challenges Israil ‘The Dream’ Madrimov 10-0-1 (7) for the WBA junior middleweight title at the BMO Stadium in Los Angeles, California on August 3.

The main event will top a stacked undercard in what will be the first show presented in the United States by Turki Alalshikh, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the General Entertainment Authority (GEA) in Saudi Arabia.

“We are delighted for Riyadh Season to host its first overseas event in Los Angeles and this fight in the United States is a special one to mark this moment,” Alalshikh said.

“We want to give people around the world the opportunity to enjoy their own Riyadh Season experience and this is exactly what we hope to achieve by staging this and also future events around the world.”

Omaha, Nebraska southpaw Crawford, 36, will be having his first bout in more than a year following his impressive ninth-round knockout of former world champion Errol Spence Jr 28-1 (22) in July last year.

“I’m proud to partner with Riyadh Season and His Excellency Turki Alalshikh on their first boxing event in the United States,” said Crawford.

“I cannot wait to get back in the ring in my fourth weight class and remind the world why I’m the best pound-for-pound fighter in the world.

“Israil Madrimov is a tremendous and entertaining fighter, but on August 3, he will be my next victim. This is the Terence Crawford era.”

Uzbekistan’s Madrimov, 29, will be making the first defence of the vacant WBA belt he won by fifth-round knockout against previously undefeated Magomed Kurbanov 25-1 (13) in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia in March last year. The vacant WBO interim title will lso be on the line in his bout against Crawford.

“Terence Crawford is one of my favourite boxers and one of the best boxers in the world,” Madrimov said. “I like his style. Big respect to him, but on Aug 3 I’ll be ready.

“There is no hesitation. As soon as I heard the news that I would face him, I was very happy. I am not Errol Spence. I am Israil Madrimov and this is my division.

“I am very excited to get this opportunity to make a statement and I will, Inshallah.”

Madrimov’s promoter Eddie Hearn warned fans not to be surprised if Crawford suffered his first professional loss.

“This is a fantastic fight between a pound-for-pound great and one of the best world champions in the sport,” the Matchroom Boxing boss said.

“Terence is a pound-for-pound great and continues to strive to be the very best, but in Israil, he meets a hungry champion that has no intention of relinquishing his title in his first defence.

“This promises to be one of the fights of the year. The undercard has to be one of if not the best we have ever seen for a US card. Get ready for a huge night on August 3 in Los Angeles.”