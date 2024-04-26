Jose Ramirez determined to get back into world title mix

Former WBC and WBO junior welterweight titleholder Jose Ramirez 28-1 (18) is on a mission to be crowned world champion again and the next step in that process is a win over former IBF lightweight champion Rances Barthelemy 30-2-1 (15) at the Save Mart Center in Fresno, California this Saturday night.

The 12-round bout will top a card that also features Oscar ‘La Migraña’ Duarte 26-2-1 (21) versus US Olympian and former world titleholder Joseph ‘JoJo’ Diaz Jr 33-5-1 (15) at lightweight and WBA, WBC, WBO and Ring Magazine flyweight champion Marlen Esparza 14-1 (1) defending her titles against former WBC queen Gabriela ‘La Chucky’ Alaniz 14-1 (6) in a 10-round championship bout.

Opening the DAZN broadcast Raul ‘El Cugar’ Curiel 14-0 (12) will face Jorge Marron Jr 20-4-2 (7) in a 10-round affair.

The 31-year-old Ramirez of Avenal, California has won two bouts in a row since losing his unified world championship to Scottish southpaw Josh Taylor 19-1 (13) three years ago. Cuban Barthelemy, 38, will be out to spoil the party.

“First of all, I want to thank God,” said Ramirez. “It’s always nice to see such amazing stars, my 2012 Olympic teammates and great fighters like Vergil Ortiz Jr and Oscar Duarte on the undercard.

“It’s quite an honour for me to be a part of boxing and to be a part of boxing in the Central Valley. We’re thankful for all the fans, we’re thankful for all the supporters and the sponsors.

“I am ready for this Saturday. My goal is to get back on top and to get all those belts back. I still feel like I am one of the best 140-pounders in the division.

“I plan on making a statement on Saturday and that’s what I was working on in the gym. Thank you to Oscar and to Golden Boy for the opportunity.”

Also on the card, undefeated knockout artist Vergil Ortiz Jr 20-0 (20) will face Thomas Dulorme 26-6-1 (17) at junior middleweight.

If victorious, the 26-year-old Texan will face former WBO 154-pound champion Tim Tszyu 24-1 (17) in Los Angeles on August 3.

“I don’t have too much to say right now. All everyone should know is that we had a great training camp, trained hard, and had incredible sparring. I like running – I ran a lot,” said Ortiz Jr.

“I really don’t have anything else to say aside from that I love Fresno, and I can’t wait for you all to come out and watch our fights come Saturday night.”

Promoter Oscar De La Hoya said he was proud of the match-ups they had scheduled for the show.

“We have an absolutely stacked card Saturday night in Fresno,” the Golden Boy Promotions boss said.

“We have a slew of top prospects looking to advance to contender status. We have world championship gold on the line in the women’s flyweight division.

“We have a true crossroads match between two longtime Golden Boy fighters looking to rebound and get back on the championship track.

“And we have two of the best and best-known boxers in the world topping the card in separate fights, looking to impress and take another step towards glory.

“From top-to-bottom, people aren’t going to miss this barnburner of a Golden Boy card.”