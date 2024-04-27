David Benavidez predicts tough night at the office for Canelo Alvarez against Jaime Munguia

Undefeated contender David Benavidez 28-0 (24) has predicted a tough fight for undisputed super middleweight champion Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez 60-2-2 (39) when he defends his WBC, WBA, WBO, IBF and Ring Magazine belts in an all-Mexican showdown against Jaime Munguia 43-0 (34) at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on May 4.

Benavidez, 27, who hails from Phoenix, Arizona but boxed out of Las Vegas, has long coveted a shot at the 33-year-old Alvarez but his overtures have so far been rebuffed.

“I don’t think it’s going to be an easy fight. Munguia is a strong fighter, he’s a combination puncher and if you see the fighters that give Canelo problems, they’re combination punchers,” Benavidez said on Sean Zittel’s YouTube channel.

“The only thing Munguia has to do is keep his distance. He can’t be on the inside against Canelo because that’s what Canelo thrives at. He loves throwing body shots. He will find you. So, he has to keep his distance, punch in combinations and get away.

“If he doesn’t have to be there then don’t be there and receive unnecessary punishment. I’ve been watching Canelo for a long time. I’ve got a good game plan for him. If Munguia is able to do that, it’s going to be a tough fight.”

Benavidez added that Munguia, who previously held the WBO junior middleweight title, had grown into the division and wouldn’t be found wanting in terms of strength and power.

“Munguia can crack too. You could see that when he fought John Ryder. His power punching. It’s going to be interesting,” he said.

“I don’t think it’s going to be easy like people say it is. Munguia is a tough fighter. He does get hit a lot but sometimes in boxing, it’s inevitable. You’re going to get hit.”

The 27-year-old Munguia has been the target of criticism over the years for his level of opposition since he burst onto the world scene with a fourth-round knockout of Sadam Ali to claim the WBO junior middleweight title six years ago when he was still just 21.

He made five title defences in a 14 month span before moving up in weight and has worked on honing his skills as he worked his way to another world title shot.

Munguia is comfortable in his own skin and believes he is in career best form coming in to the Alvarez fight following quality wins over Sergiy Derevyanchenko and John Ryder last year.

“I felt better than ever in that fight. It was an opportunity for me to showcase what I can do. A fight that catapulted me to this opportunity,” Munguia told Fightnews.

“When I first got this fight, I was excited because I know how big of an opportunity this is. I’m 100% ready for this fight… I have more experience now and I am more motivated. It will be a great fight.

“I’ve always kept an eye on Canelo. Eventually you must fight the best. He is a very experienced fighter with a lot of skills that can do a lot in the ring. I’m ready for him.

“I’m expecting whatever comes in that ring. Canelo is experienced but there are a lot of advantages for me.”