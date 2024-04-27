Vergil Ortiz Jr says he respects Tim Tszyu, expects fight will bring out the best in both of them

Junior middleweight contender Vergil Ortiz Jr 20-0 (20) says he respects Tim Tszyu 24-1 (17) and what he has achieved as a boxer as it emerged this week that the pair are set for a collision course later this year.

In a massive announcement on Tuesday, Turki Alalshikh, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the General Entertainment Authority (GEA) in Saudi Arabia, revealed he would be bankrolling his first US promotion with a card headlined by WBA junior middleweight champion Israil ‘The Dream’ Madrimov 10-0-1 (7) defending his title against two-weight undisputed champion Terence ‘Bud’ Crawford 40-0 (31) at the BMO Stadium in Los Angeles, California on August 3.

As part of the stacked undercard Texan Ortiz, 26, is expected to face 29-year-old Australian former WBO 154-pound champion Tszyu, providing he gets past veteran Thomas Dulorme 26-6-1 (17) at Save Mart Arena in Fresno, California on Saturday night.

Tszyu lost his world title in a bloody brawl against six-foot-six Californian southpaw Sebastian Fundora 21-1-1 (13), dropping a split decision. Tszyu fought much of the bout with blood streaming into his left eye after an unintentional elbow opened up a nasty cut on the top of his head.

Ortiz says he holds Tszyu in high regard and believes their aggressive styles will make for an all-action affair.

“I respect him in a way I don’t know the guy, I’ve never met him before, we’ve had one interaction on Twitter, it’s not like we’re friends,” Ortiz explained to 210 Boxing.

“It’s more that I respect him as a fighter. If we do fight it will bring the best out of each other, it’s like that, I respect you, so you’re going to get the best out of me.

“A man’s fight is two fighters that not necessarily stand there and brawl, that doesn’t make you a man, a dumbass can do that, but a fighter that can stay in the pocket, fire is coming at them, and they’re returning back. We’re both strong, smart fighters it’s a fight you don’t want to miss.”

Reflecting on Tszyu’s last fight, Ortiz said: “He got a really bad cut. What I take away the main thing is he has heart. He’s not going to quit. That was a lot of blood coming out of his head, he couldn’t see but even then he wasn’t complaining about it. He fought through it.”

“Only want the biggest and badass fights for the fans,” Tszyu posted to social media platform X this week the day before the fight was officially announced.

In a separate post today, Tszyu added: “FYI I don’t wait on no one. I create my own destiny. Get the job done this weekend @VergilOrtiz and we make a fight for the ages.”

Ortiz called out Tszyu earlier this year following his first-round blowout of Fredrick Lawson 30-5 (22) in January. The bout was his first fight back after 18 months on the sidelines due to illness and injury.

“I know people would love people to see this fight so Tim Tszyu, with all respect, I would love to fight you,” said Ortiz, who previously campaigned at welterweight.

“I think you’re a hell of a fighter, let’s make it happen. It’s all business. I want to fight the best.”