Filip Hrgovic says Daniel Dubois is like a lost child, will be out of his depth on June 1

Filip Hrgovic says Daniel Dubois is like a lost child, will be...

IBF number one ranked heavyweight contender Filip ‘El Animal’ Hrgovic 17-0 (14) has labelled Daniel ‘Dynamite’ Dubois 20-2 (19) a “little baby” ahead of their clash at Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on June 1.

Britain’s Dubois, who unsuccessfully challenged Oleksandr Usyk 21-0 (14) for the WBA, WBO, IBF and Ring Magazine championship last year, is still only 26.

Undefeated Croatian Hrgovic, 31, says he still has much to learn about the game.

“He’s just a little baby for me,” Hrgovic told Queensberry Promotions. “He’s not going to put me to sleep. I’ve fought much bigger punchers and they haven’t put me to sleep. He’s not going to put me to sleep; I’m going to destroy him. He’s not mature enough for me.

“When you see him, it’s like you’ve taken a kid from the parents and put him in the middle of some big shopping mall and the kid is looking, like, ‘Where are my parents?’ That’s the way I see him. He looks like he’s lost and like he doesn’t know where he needs to go. He’s like a baby.”

Dubois bounced back from his ninth-round stoppage loss to Ukrainian southpaw Usyk with a 10th and final round knockout of previously undefeated American Jarrell Miller 26-1-1 (22) last December.

Hrgovic says that win flatters to deceive.

“You guys from Great Britain, you make everything big,” Hrgovic said. “You made [Anthony] Joshua’s win against fucking [Francis] Ngnanou a big win. You made Joshua against [Robert] Helenius a blockbuster, so you made Dubois’ win against ‘Big Baby’ like a huge win. It’s not a huge win, man. It’s a normal win.”

Dubois sees the fight a little differently. After being accused of mentally giving up in his two losses to Usyk and fellow Brit Joe Joyce 16-2 (15), who stopped him in the 10th with a fractured eye socket, Dubois says the Miller win showed the kind off grit he has previously been accused of lacking.

“It ain’t changed me but it’s brought out something that was trapped in me. I got to show a little bit of it that night,” Dubois told Queensberry Promotions.

“Now I need to bring out more of it in this fight and get better and better each and every time. Prove all the naysayers wrong and keep doing what I do.

“You can put them all into a group, all the naysayers. When they see you they’re all happy but when you’re not doing so well, they’re quick to right you off and talk shit about you.

“It’s all good to remember. It’s just life in general. You have these moments in life with people you meet. You’ve got to quickly wise up and realise what’s really going on.”

Dubois believes he is at the right stage of his career to face Hrgovic.

“On paper it’s a massive challenge but I feel in myself like I can make it as hard as I want it to be,” he said.

“It’s down to me to keep performing, do the right things in training, make sure I stay on it and go through him like a hot knife through butter.”

Hrgovic is co confident of victory against Dubois, he is staking his career on it.

“That will be a huge win, yeah,” he said. “If he beats me, head down to him. Then I admit that he’s a good – great – fighter. If he beats me, I’ll retire, man.”