Ryan Garcia reportedly tests positive for banned substance after coming in heavy for Devin Haney bout

By
Anthony Cocks
-
Ryan Garcia. Photo credit: Cris Esqueda/Golden Boy Promotions

Ryan Garcia’s breakout victory over Devin Haney last month may well have a second asterisk added next to it.

The 25-year-old Garcia 25-1 (20) of Los Angeles came in a whopping 3.2 pounds heavy for his world title shot against WBC junior welterweight champion Haney 31-1 (15) at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York on April 20.

Garcia dropped San Franciscan Haney, also 25, three times en route to winning a majority decision. The victory will forever be tarnished by the weight breach but things have seemingly gone from bad to worse after it was revealed today that Garcia had failed a drugs test administered by the Voluntary Anti-Doping Association (VADA).

Renowned boxing journalist Dan Rafael is reporting that Garcia has tested positive to at least one banned substance and possibly two.

In a series of posts on social media platform X, Rafael wrote: “BREAKING: Per multiple sources with knowledge of the results, Ryan Garcia tested positive for the banned PED Ostarine in a VADA test related to the Haney fight.

“Garcia positive tests per source with direct knowledge: Failed for Ostarine in 2 urine tests on April 19 & post-fight April 20. April 19 sample also (from VADA letter) ‘screened positive but was not confirmed for 19-Norandrosterone pending IRMS analysis currently being run.’

“Ryan Garcia has 10 days to ask for B sample to be tested at his own expense. So, not only blows weight by 3.2 pounds he also apparently was dirty for a PED and possible two.”

Garcia was quick to post a video to his popular social media accounts to defend himself.

“I came on here to address this bull-fucking-shit claim I cheated. Everybody knows I don’t cheat.

“What can I say? Why didn’t they come out with this before the fight if they found it before? Why would they let me step into the ring as a cheater and come out with a victory and then post this?

“Again, these are people who are trying to attack me for whatever reason. No weapon against me shall prosper.

“I’ve never taken a steroid in my life. I don’t even know where to get steroids, at the end of the day. I take supplements.

“They’re saying it comes from the ashwagandha [a plant used in traditional Indian medicine]. That’s fucking retarded, so… big lies, I beat his ass, fuck outta here, everybody go to war with tonight, it’s lit.

“Let’s get it. Whoo-hoo! Fuck the Haneys.”

Meanwhile, Garcia’s promoter Golden Boy Promotions played a straight bat to the allegations.

“Ryan has put out multiple statements denying knowingly using any banned substances — and we believe him,” the Los Angeles-based outfit said in a statement.

“We are working with his team to determine how this finding came to be and will address this further once we conclude that process.”

