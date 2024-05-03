Devin Haney breaks silence on Ryan Garcia doping claims

WBC junior welterweight champion Devin Haney 31-1 (15) has revealed his disappointment at the news that Ryan Garcia 25-1 (20) failed a pre-fight drugs test ahead of their bout at Barclay’s Center in Brooklyn, New York on April 18.

The fight was shrouded in controversy before the opening bell after Los Angelan Garcia, 25, weighed in a whopping 3.2-pounds above the contracted weight of 140-pounds.

This meant that Garcia was unable to claim the green belt if he won – which he did, on points – due to the unfair weight advantage he had in the ring.

Boxing journalist Dan Rafael broke the news of the failed drugs test on social media in a series of posts to X, writing: “BREAKING: Per multiple sources with knowledge of the results, Ryan Garcia tested positive for the banned PED Ostarine in a VADA test related to the Haney fight.

“Garcia positive tests per source with direct knowledge: Failed for Ostarine in 2 urine tests on April 19 & post-fight April 20. April 19 sample also (from VADA letter) ‘screened positive but was not confirmed for 19-Norandrosterone pending IRMS analysis currently being run.’

“Ryan Garcia has 10 days to ask for B sample to be tested at his own expense. So, not only blows weight by 3.2 pounds he also apparently was dirty for a PED and possible two.”

San Francisco native Haney, 25, released a statement today to address the doping claims levelled at Garcia.

“We learned about this situation not too long ago and it’s unfortunate Ryan cheated and disrespected both the fans and the sport of boxing by fighting dirty and testing positive not once, but twice,” Haney said.

“I’ve always been an advocate for clean fighting and this is an example of such. Ryan owes the fans an apology and by his recent tweet he still thinks this is a joke. We put our lives on the line to entertain people for a living. You don’t play boxing.

“This puts the fight in a completely different light. Despite the disadvantage, I still fought on my shield and got back up! People die in this sport. This isn’t a joking matter.”

Meanwhile, Garcia has been busy on social media drumming up support for his various conspiracy theories.

“Fake fucking news, don’t believe these fuckers, bro. I never fucking took a steroid in my fucking life,” Garcia wrote on X.

“If they had this information, they should have released this before the fight went down.

“Why would you let a cheater step into the ring? All of a sudden, I win and then you release it? Seems kind of fishy to me.

“I know in my heart of hearts I didn’t cheat. At the end of the day I’m definitely innocent.

“Why in the world would I volunteer for a drug test if I planned on taking drugs? Make it make sense?”

He added: ““They’re cheating by trying to take my victory. Fuck them, fuck these motherfuckers, tell them to suck my dick. I beat Devin Haney fair and square, they can suck my dick.”

Garcia recently posted a short video to social media showing himself shadowboxing in front of former US president and 2024 Republican nominee Donald Trump.

He drew a connection between that clip and his recent drug testing issues.

“Hmm I’m seen with Trump and now I’m positive for steroids,” Garcia posted to X. “This is a straight attack. Crazy.”