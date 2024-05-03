Underestimate Jaime Munguia at your peril, says Tim Bradley

Tim Bradley believes undisputed super middleweight champion Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez 60-2-2 (39) may have tipped over into the twilight of his career, giving Jaime Munguia 43-0 (34) a shot at springing the upset at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday night.

The retired former world champion turned pundit says that Tijuana’s Munguia, 27, should not be underestimated against the 33-year-old Alvarez of Guadalajara, who holds the WBC, WBA, WBO, IBF and Ring Magazine championships at 168-pounds.

“Munguia has the youth, motor and the volume to be able to compete with Canelo,” Bradley said on Sean Zittel’s YouTube channel.

“If you run combinations on Canelo he’ll catch a lot and then he’ll try and catch you with a shot in between. He’s not doing that as often as he used to do. I went back and watched [Dmitry] Bivol fight. Bivol was able to control him with his lead hand.

“Canelo is heavy on his front foot and leans forward. If [Munguia’s new coach] Freddie Roach is watching, it’s going to be interesting. Munguia is young. I know he’s got something like 40 fights, but he’s still learning.

“Canelo is not as active as he once was. Munguia is brave. That can work for him or work against him. Munguia can land a lot of those combinations. If Canelo is being smart and can time Munguia in between – I’ve seen Munguia get hurt.

“I’ve only seen Canelo get hurt one time and that was way back against Jose Cotto [in 2010]. I haven’t even seen him on his legs and do a dance. This dude has got a chin of granite.

“If Munguia can’t hurt him, I think Canelo is too smart for him. Munguia definitely has a chance, but he has to fight the right game plan.”

Munguia is going in to the fight with a level-headed approach.

“Canelo has a great deal of experience and has faced great fighters. I may not have the same resume, but I have youth on my side. I’m going to showcase my capabilities on Saturday night,” said Munguia at the final pre-fight press conference.

“I’m glad that he wants to knock me out, because I come with the same mentality. I’m gonna knock him out. It’s gonna be a great fight. Outside the ring, Canelo has all my respect, but inside the ring, that respect goes out the window.”

The fight will be the first time that Alvarez has faced a fellow Mexican since his bout against Julio Cesar Chavez Jr seven years ago.

“This is going to be a great Mexican war. Munguia and I both come to win, but I am going to win and win decisively,” Alvarez said.

“I don’t care about experience versus youth, I’m Canelo. I have everything I need to win and I know exactly what I need to do. I feel better than ever and I’m ready for this fight.

“Munguia has power and he’s a good fighter. But I’m a strong fighter too and I’m gonna show everyone again on Saturday night.

“The fight will last as long as it lasts. One thing is for sure, you are not going to want to miss it.”