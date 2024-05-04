Ryan Garcia blames “inside job”, says dirty drug test is all part of a conspiracy

Ryan Garcia 25-1 (20) has denied taking performance enhancing substances after failing a drugs test conducted by the Voluntary Anti-Doping Association (VADA) ahead of his fight against WBC junior welterweight champion Devin Haney 31-1 (15) last month.

Garcia, who weighed in 3.2-pounds over the 140-pound weight limit, dropped Haney three times to win via majority decision with scores of 112-112, 114-110 and 115-109 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York on April 20.

But that victory has now been tainted after he tested positive for ostarine in a sample taken the day before the fight. The 25-year-old Los Angelan says he intends to get his B-sample tested but is not optimistic the results will be any different.

“I don’t cheat, bro, this is God-given,” Garcia said in Las Vegas as he attended the weigh-in for the undisputed super middleweight tile clash between champion Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez and challenger Jaime Munguia.

“Of course, I’ll take [the B-sample]. But who’s to say if they tainted the A-sample that they won’t taint the B-sample? At the end of the day, this is an inside job.”

Garcia is blaming Victor Conte for rigging the results of his tests. Conte formerly ran the Bay Area Laboratory Co-operative (BALCO), a company involved in doping athletes across multiple sports with what were, at the time, undetectable illegal substances from the late 1980s to the early 2000s.

Conte’s involvement cost him four months of freedom. Upon his release from jail he set up clean supplements company SNAC, who work with Haney, and consulted to VADA founder Margaret Goodman.

That is enough of a connection for Garcia to play the conspiracy card.

“Fuck them all, bro,” Garcia said. “They’re all trying to take my victory away. This is some bull-fucking-shit. Do your research.”

“Victor Conte helped create VADA. Look it up. This dude got banned from baseball, but we let him in boxing? What kind of bullshit is that? SNAC is gross. I did work with them, but I didn’t take them because I felt like it was cheating.

“These motherfuckers are known cheaters. They know how to cheat and they know to taint shit because they just tainted my greatest victory. Why is it that everybody pops for ostarine? Come on man, this was an inside job.”

Garcia’s father Henry is marching to the beat of the same drum.

“SNAC is part of Victor Conte. They sponsor Devin Haney, who is part of VADA testing. Victor Conte,” Henry Garcia posted to Instagram.

“Lastly, who was the referee when Devin fought Loma? Harvey Dock. Now who was the referee for Devin vs Ryan? Harvey Dock. This is scary, people. Nothing is safe out there.

“Just a good beatdown that Ryan gave to Devin. Now they’re trying so hard to take his win away from him.”

Conte dismissed Garcia’s claims as baseless, telling TMZ: “His conspiracy theory is completely wrong and debunked. I have nothing to do with this. I’m completely independent of VADA.”

Garcia added the test results are part of a broader conspiracy to bring him down because of his ethnicity.

“One-hundred percent, it’s the devil, bro,” he said. “I would never, ever take steroids in my life… I don’t cheat in video games.

“They see a Mexican on top and they want to take him down.

“I did vigorous testing with [Gervonta] ‘Tank’ [Davis]. Not one time [did I] test positive. If there was ever a time to use steroids, it’s ‘Tank’ right?

“No weapon against me shall prosper. Keep praying for me because this is just the first attack… Do not believe the hype. They’re trying to set me up.”