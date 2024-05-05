Canelo Alvarez says he is his own man after points win over Jaime Munguia

Canelo Alvarez says he is his own man after points win over...

Undisputed super middleweight champion Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez 61-2-2 (39) is refusing to be pressured into facing Mexican-American David Benavidez 28-0 (24).

The 33-year-old Alvarez of Guadalajara retained his WBC, WBA, WBO, IBF and Ring Magazine titles with a 12-round unanimous decision over Jaime Munguia 43-1 (34) at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday night.

Tijuana’s Munguia, 27, took the fight to Alvarez from the opening gong, but his aggression worked against him in the fourth round when he walked into a big right uppercut just before the bell.

That moment served as the turning point in the bout as Alvarez began to pick Munguia apart, widening the gap on the scorecards down the stretch to win the bout 117-110, 116-111 and 115-112.

Munguia became the first fellow Mexican to face Alvarez since Julio Cesar Chavez Jr seven years ago.

“I could have finished the fight but I took my time,” said Alvarez. “That’s why there’s 12 rounds, to see who’s the best. I took my time and I don’t want to make mistakes, so I did what I was supposed to do to win. Munguia’s a strong fighter, you need to be careful with that. I just take my time.

“He’s strong. He’s smart. But he’s a little slow, so I can do things fast and throw my punches and my combinations. That uppercut – you need to work to get that kind of combination.

“Munguia is definitely going to learn a lot. He did a good job, fought his hardest. I hit him in the body multiple times, but he’s going to grow from this. He’s going to learn and he’s going to be better for it. As far as who my successor might be in boxing, I just hope that it might be a Mexican. Him, or somebody else.

“I feel great. I feel proud about this fight. All the Mexicans enjoyed it and I feel great. I knew Munguia was going to be tough, he’s a strong fighter. He has a lot pride, but I did what I needed to do to win.

“I feel great with the victory – it always feels good, and we both did a really good fight. I’m grateful for everybody my team. It’s a big win for Mexico; we’re both Mexicans. I feel proud about i. I think people enjoyed it a lot.

“I take away his bravery. I always try to take the good things out of every fight. With this one I still have to process it – I can’t really go into that much detail – but I take his bravery away from this fight, because he was hurt and he still came forward and still tried and being that brave is something that I admire.”

Benavidez will return to the ring at light heavyweight when he faces Oleksandr Gvozdyk 20-1 (16) at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, Nevada on June 15.

The 27-year-old from Phoenix, Arizona is considered the number one contender to Alvarez’s throne but so far the Mexican superstar has refused to face him.

“We’ll see. We’ll see. I’m gonna rest and talk with my team and like I said, everybody’s asking for everything,” Alvarez said.

“When I retire, my numbers will say what position I’m in. I know there’s a lot of great Mexican fighters in the past, but I’m the best fighting right now. I’m gonna rest and enjoy my family. If the money is right, I can fight right now.

“I always fight with everybody, but right now I’m in the position I can ask him to and I can do whatever I want. We’ll see what happens next.”