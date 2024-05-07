Sam Goodman is licking his chops at the prospect of facing Naoya Inoue

Sam Goodman is licking his chops at the prospect of facing Naoya...

WBO and IBF number one super bantamweight contender Sam ‘The Ghost’ Goodman 18-0 (8) says he has blueprint to defeating undisputed 122-pound world champion Naoya ‘Monster’ Inoue 27-0 (24).

The 25-year-old Australian was ringside to watch Inoue climb off the canvas in the opening round to beat down and stop 29-year-old Mexican southpaw Luis ‘Pantera’ Nery 35-2 (27) at the Tokyo Dome on Tokyo, Japan on Monday night.

Japanese superstar Inoue, 31, was clipped with a chopping left hand from Nery midway through the opening frame and found himself on the deck. Hurt but undaunted, Inoue sent Nery down in the second round and again in the fifth before finishing off the challenger in the sixth.

Apart from the early scare, it was a dominant performance by the WBC, WBA, WBO. IBF and Ring Magazine champion.

Goodman, who is more of a boxer than a banger, told Australian broadcaster Main Event’s Ben Damon that he sees holes in Inoue’s game that he believes he can exploit.

“Look, I’ve seen enough in the fight to know I can do what I need to do to win that fight,” Goodman said.

“It’s a massive opportunity for me. It’s something very exciting and I’ve been saying it for how long, I want world titles.

“He’s got them all, I’ve got to fight him. I’ve got to box my best, but I believe if I do it, I can beat this man.

“At any given moment, anyone can beat anyone. I’ve seen plenty in there to show I can really push him, not just push him but beat him.”

Goodman, The Ring’s number four contender, was last in action in March when he blasted out fellow Aussie Mark Schleibs 13-3 (9) in four rounds.

That victory came after his dour 12-round unanimous decision win over Chinese southpaw Zhong Liu 19-1 (7) in December.

Despite the bad blood leading into the Schleibs fight, the defeated fighter urged fans to get behind Goodman in his bid to become world champion.

“Good fight, well done, champion,” Schleibs said in the ring after the loss. “Get behind him, man. He’s number one for a reason.”

Goodman was welcomed into the ring by Inoue last night where he issued a challenge to the champion.

“I’ve been mandatory for over a year,” said Goodman, who is promoted by Aussie outfit No Limit Boxing, who also promote Tim Tszyu. “Either give up the belts or fight me. Let’s get it on.”

Inoue’s American co-promoter Bob Arum said he would be in contact to make the fight for a date in the next four to five months.

“Sam, we have your numbers and everything,” the Top Rank boss told the Aussie. “Maybe we’re looking to do a big fight for him in September or October.”