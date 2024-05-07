Vasiliy Lomachenko expects tough challenge from Australia’s number one boxer George Kambosos Jr

The best active boxer in Australia is George Kambosos Jr and there is no question about it.

That’s the view of former three-weight world champion Vasiliy Lomachenko 17-3 (11) who will face ex-lightweight ruler Kambosos 21-2 (10) for the vacant IBF 135-pound championship at the RAC Arena in Perth, Australia on Sunday afternoon local time.

Ukrainian southpaw Lomachenko, 36, says Kambosos’ stats compare favourably to top talent from Down Under including Ring Magazine cruiserweight champion Jai Opetaia 24-0 (19) and recently dethroned world titleholders Tim Tszyu 24-1 (17) and Jason Moloney 27-3 (19).

“It’s George Kambosos,” Lomachenko told Fox Sports Australia. “And it’s not a hard (choice). It’s the numbers. That’s it.

“George has been an undefeated world champion, he’s had the four titles… he is a true warrior who is always trying to win his fights.

“That’s good for boxing. And of course, he understands boxing too.”

The crafty technician believes Kambosos’ style will bring the best out of him.

“George’s style is very, very aggressive,” Lomachenko said. “He has power. So it means his style it’s very good for me.

“I’m comfortable. He has power, speed and always moves forward. Styles make fights and we’ve prepared hard.”

Lomachenko admits he is getting on in years, but insists that age is just a number.

“If you are talking about ages in boxing, and weight classes, I agree… I’m old man,” he said. “But heavyweight? At 36 a lot of heavyweights can start at this age.

“But my career is almost done, of course. How many years it’s going to be? One, two, three, that’s it. But I think I still have a little bit of power.”

Pressed on where the finish line for his career may be, Lomachenko said he is taking it one fight at a time.

“No, you can’t ask me because I don’t know,” he said. “I don’t know. It’s a hard question. At this age, every fight is hard. It’s hard to recover after fights.

“I don’t know what will happen with my body after this fight and that’s why I can’t give you an answer to this question.”

Kambosos is coming off a disputed majority decision win over England’s Maxi Hughes 26-7-2 (5) last July following his back-to-back points defeats to Devin Haney 31-1 (15) that cost him his world titles in 2022.

Lomachenko dropped a unanimous decision to Haney in his last bout one year ago, a fight that many fans and pundits believe he did enough to win.

When he arrived in Perth late last month, Lomachenko said he was looking forward to getting back in the win column.

“Of course I am excited and we want to win this fight and I hope everything will be good and we’ll see what happens,” Lomachenko said.

“Since we’ve arrived in Perth everything is good. I like it. I’m looking forward to next Sunday.”

The avid angler added he knows a little about the West Australian state capital.

“I know a little bit (about Perth) because I’m a fisherman and I follow a little bit,” Lomachenko said.

“I know it’s a very, very good place for fishing.”