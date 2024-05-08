Jermall Charlo stripped of WBC middleweight title after latest run-in with the law

The career of undefeated American Jermall Charlo 33-0 (22) is on the rocks after his latest arrest.

The 33-year-old from Houston, Texas reportedly crashed him Lamborghini into another car in his hometown early on Tuesday evening, according to TMZ.

Charlo left the scene and was arrested short distance away. Police on the scene administered a sobriety test, which Charlo reportedly failed.

He faces three misdemeanor charges: DWI with a BAC of greater than 0.15, fleeing a police officer and leaving the scene of a crash involving $200 of damage or more.

The run-in with the law comes almost six months after Charlo’s last fight, a 10-round unanimous decision win over Jose Benavidez Jr 28-3-1 (19) in a non-title bout In November. Charlo weighed in at 166 1/2 pounds for the fight, five pounds heavier than former welterweight world title challenger Benavidez.

That fight was Charlo’s first in two-and-a-half years after mental health issues kept him sidelined. Mexican sanctioning body the WBC supported him through this period, allowing him to retain his world title belt while simultaneously sanctioning an interim world title bout between Carlos Adames 23-1 (18) and Juan Macias Montiel 23-6-2 (23) in October 2022.

Dominican Adames, 30, won that bout by third round knockout. He successfully defended the secondary strap against Julian Williams 29-4-1 (17) via ninth-round stoppage last June.

Charlo’s arrest is the last straw for the WBC, who have been unusually patient in the circumstances.

“The WBC has provided and will continue to do as much as possible to support Jermall Charlo during his difficult times with regards to Mental Wellness,” the WBC said in a statement today.

“The WBC Board of Governors has decided to confirm Carlos Adames as the WBC reigning middleweight champion as he is being elevated from interim champion to WBC World Champion.

“The WBC will closely work with PBC in securing the best course of action to attend to Jermall needs at this moment in time.

“After a thorough evaluation of the situation and understanding of the facts and times the WBC may rank Jermall in Super Middle weight.

“Carlos Adames has been exemplarily supportive of every action taken by the WBC in support of his fellow peer throughout this time. Congratulations.”

Just last week Charlo was talking about facing undisputed super middleweight champion Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez 61-2-2 (29) in September.

The 33-year-old Mexican superstar defeated Charlo’s twin brother, former undisputed junior middleweight champion Jermell Charlo 35-2-1 (19), by unanimous decision in September last year.

“I’mma fight Canelo… I’mma get my brother revenge in September,” Charlo said in a live social media stream.

“I’m going to get the revenge. I’m not enjoying this… no more. The money ain’t the issue. I got a birthday coming in a couple of days. I did enough. I made history. Dealing with all kinds of cases of [being] bipolar, being by yourself, thinking that you shutting the world out is gonna help you.

“But you need to be able to speak to someone and help you get past whatever you’re going through. It just feels like everybody is against you. I don’t care if you’re in the Uber, a cab, wherever, everybody is just against you.

“I couldn’t tell that some people weren’t against me. It was just that at the moment it’s the way you’re feeling and I turned my back against pretty much the world. I just had to start getting help with it and it made me a lot better.”