Vasiliy Lomachenko and George Kambosos Jr both vow victory in crossroads bout this weekend

An interesting lightweight clash between two former world champions is on the cards this weekend when local hero George Kambosos Jr 21-2 (10) faces Ukrainian southpaw Vasiliy Lomachenko 17-3 (11) for the vacant IBF 135-pound title at the RAC Arena in Perth, Australia on Sunday afternoon local time.

The fight is something of a crossroads bout for both boxers. Australian Kambosos, 33, is 1-2 in his last three after dropping two decisions to American Devin Haney and scoring a disputed majority decision victory over England’s Maxi Hughes in his last outing last July.

There’s a lot on the line for 36-year-old former three weight world champion Lomachenko too. He sandwiched in three victories over solid operators in Masayoshi Nakatani, Richard Commey and Jamaine Ortiz in between his losses to Teofimo Lopez in October 2020 and Haney in his last fight one year ago.

One man is going up, one man is going down.

“Kambosos is a real threat. He can get up for a fight, he’s very talented, Lomachenko is super talented,” Lomachenko’s promoter Bob Arum of Top Rank told Sky Sports.

“But again there is his age, particularly in the lighter weight divisions where age is more of a factor than in the heavyweight divisions.

“But hopefully Lomachenko is able to rise to the occasion and win the title, because there’s no fighter that I enjoy watching more than Lomachenko. He’s a really great technician.”

Fighting for a world title in his home country for the third time in two years, Kambosos isn’t about to lay down.

“I’m just so focused and that’s something I didn’t have for the Haney fights. I didn’t have that focus and I was coming up against a very good fighter, an elite fighter and he got me [twice],” Kambosos said Top Rank on their YouTube channel.

“On May 12th my glory will come again, my time will come again and I’m back. Thirty-six minutes or less, I’ll be back at the top of the mountain. I’m back for glory.”

Kambosos scored a breakthrough win over Teofimo Lopez to claim three-quarters of the lightweight hardware via split decision in at Madison Square Garden in New York in November 2021.

Lomachenko had lost the belts to Lopez a year earlier. Many fans and pundits thought he deserved the nod over Haney on Las Vegas in May last year.

“If you’re talking about Teofimo, it was close. But if you’re talking about Haney, it was not a close fight,” Lomachenko said to Top Rank.

“I know I understand I win this fight. People know about this result, about this robbery.”

If Lomachenko is successful, Arum wants to match him against one of his other lightweight star, undefeated WBC champion Shakur Stevenson 21-0 (10).

“I have this other fighter Shakur Stevenson, who is also a great technician,” Arum said of the Newark southpaw.

“So if Lomachenko wins and Shakur, who is scheduled to fight in July wins, then for the fall to do a Lomachenko-Shakur fight, every serious boxing fan will be watching that in awe between two great technicians fighting for a unified title.

“Let’s see what happens. Kambosos is very very good. Even though he doesn’t come from Perth he’s fighting on home territory which means something.

“I’m looking forward to it, it’s going to be sold out in Perth.”