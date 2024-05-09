Jesse Rodriguez says it’s time for a changing of the guard, wants Ring Magazine title

Jesse Rodriguez says it’s time for a changing of the guard, wants...

Undefeated former two-weight world champion Jesse ‘Bam’ Rodriguez 19-0 (12) is ready to claim another big scalp when he challenges WBC and Ring Magazine super flyweight champion Juan Francisco Estrada 44-3 (28) at the Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona on June 29.

Rodriguez, from San Antonio, Texas, has already scaled huge heights despite being just 24 years old.

The talented youngster burst onto the scene in February 2022 when he jumped up two weight classes on late notice to claim the vacant WBC strap at 115-pound via unanimous decision Carlos Cuadras 42-5-1 (28).

He made two successful title defences in the same year against Srisaket Sor Rungvisai 46-6-1 (46) and Israel Gonzalez 28-5-2 (11) before dropping back down in weight to the flyweight division.

Mexican veteran Estrada, 34, has boxed just four times since August 2019 but remains one of the most dangerous men in the division.

“I will take on any fighter. If they drop your name, I will say yes right away,” Rodriguez said.

“If it’s any other fight that’s not challenging then I’m not interested. From here on now, it’s big fight after big fight. That’s what I’m here for to give the fans the fights they want to see.

“They want entertaining fights and firework fights. You know that’s what I’m all about and that’s what I’m here to do.

“I was probably about 13 or 14 when I first heard about Estrada. I was watching his fight against Chocolatito [Roman Gonzalez] and Cuadras. So to share the ring with him is an honor. But come June 29, all of that goes out the window.

“When it’s just me and him in the ring, I’m going to take what he has. I’m a different breed and I’m a different animal. Come June 29 the whole is going to see that.

“I’ve proved people wrong, time after time. I’m just here to prove people wrong and come June 29 expect fireworks.”

Rodriguez says he is used to proving the doubters wrong after winning the vacant WBO flyweight title against Cristian Gonzalez Hernandez 15-2-1 (5) and unifying against IBF titleholder Sunny Edwards 20-1 (4), who he stopped in the ninth-round. Both bouts took place last year.

“People didn’t think I could stop Sunny. I’m pretty sure they don’t expect me to stop Estrada,” said Rodriguez.

“But I believe in myself that I can do it and my team believes it. It’s a very hard task to do but it is possible because nothing is impossible. So, come June 29 I feel like I am going to shock the world.”

The Robert Garcia trained fighter added: “We’re not looking past Estrada, but we do have future plans and bigger plans than this. I’m already number nine on [The Ring’s] top pound-for-pound list. I feel like winning this will just put me even higher.

“I’d be able to hold the WBC for a second time and the Ring Magazine belt for the first time. Not a lot of fighters can say that title before, so that in itself is a blessing. The sky’s the limit… Give me a name and I’m in there right away.”