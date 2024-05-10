Boxing analysts give George Kambosos Jr little chance of victory against Vasiliy Lomachenko

American commentators are giving George Kambosos Jr 21-2 (10) little chance of victory against Vasiliy Lomachenko 17-3 (11) when they fight for the vacant IBF lightweight title at the RAC Arena in Perth, Western Australia on Sunday afternoon local time.

That is despite the fact the bout is taking place in the 30-year-old Australian’s home country.

Former world champions Shawn Porter, Paulie Malginaggi and Chris Algieri have all tabbed 36-year-old Ukrainian southpaw Lomachencko to come away with the win.

“Even though the fight is in his homeland of Australia, I don’t think that this is a fight that is built for Kambosos to win,” said Porter.

“Boxing has found a belt that is free for him to go and get. This is a victory lap and a victory tour for Vasiliy.

“I don’t see Kambosos becoming this action-packed star he was three years ago when he beat Teofimo Lopez.

“This is simply Loma’s victory lap and we will all salute him and not expect too much from Kambosos.

“In terms of styles, this is not a fight that is built for him (Kambosos) to dazzle the crowd.”

Malignaggi is tipping a Lomachenko win too.

“I don’t think I have ever seen anyone maximise one win so well,” said Malignaggi of Kambosos’ win over Lopez in November 2021 that garnered him the WBA, WBO, IBF and Ring Magazine lightweight titles before losing the belts on points to Devin Haney the following year.

“Kambosos pulled off a big upset, it was a special night for him and he will always have that win.

“But George barely won a round against Haney in two fights and then the fight against Maxi Hughes (last year), he won a handful of rounds and somehow got the decision.

“I am happy that Kambosos is setting up his retirement, but I think he barely wins a round in this fight against Lomachenko and I feel like he should retire after this fight.”

Algieri said Lomachenko is taking a step down in class by facing Kambosos and the only real threat to him winning is a lack of motivation.

“A few things matter for longevity: not getting hit and your lifestyle outside the ring, not partying,” Algieri said on ProBox TV’s Deep Waters. “And dedication and desire. Lomachenko has that.

“Lomachenko’s not fighting for money. He’s fighting to be a champion again. Yeah, he’s got great defence. Yeah, he stays in shape. But he also has that fire in his belly. That’s a guy who’s going to last.”

The gambling odds suggest former three-weight world champion and two-time Olympic gold medalist Lomachenko is close to a sure thing.

Lomachenko is a $1.19 favourite with local bookmakers to get the job done. Kambosos backers can get $5.50 for their man to win.