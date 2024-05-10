George Kambosos Jr says he will finish Vasiliy Lomachenko’s career

George Kambosos Jr 21-2 (10) has promised to retire Vasiliy Loamchenko 17-3 (11) when they clash for the vacant IBF lightweight titles at the RAC Arena in Perth, Australia on Sunday afternoon local time.

Ukrainian southpaw Lomachenko, 36, has admitted in the lead up to the fight that he is closing in on the final years of his extraordinary career. But the former three-weight world champion and two-time Olympic gold medalist cautioned to add that he is not quite done yet.

Australia’s Kambosos, 30, is confident he can usher him out the door.

“Our careers are on the line here,” Kambosos said. “I believe I have the style to beat Lomachenko. There will be no stepping back.

“When I beat Lomachenko, there’ll be no more roads for him to go. This is retirement for him.

“The way I’m sparring, the way I’m firing on every engine. The speed that I have – he’s never seen this kind of speed and explosive power.

“The will, the heart I have, the desire to win this fight, I want this bad.

“Hall of Fame status is on the line here. Legacy is on the line and the way this has happened for me, it’s destiny.”

Kambosos is looking to break a recent run of bad form too. After losing back-to-back fights to Devin Haney 31-1 (15) that cost him his WBA, WBO, IBF and Ring Magazine lightweight titles in 2022, he struggled in his lone bout last year when he was held to a majority decision win by England’s Maxi Hughes 26-7-2 (5) in the United States in July.

A win against Lomachenko will go a long way to reestablishing Kambosos as a genuine threat to the top tier of fighters in the 135-pound weight class.

Kambosos and Lomachenko came face-to-face for the first time at yesterday’s press conference and had a lengthy stare-down that lasted minutes.

The local fighter claims to have “won” that interaction.

“It’s those small little victories you have and I took that,” Kambosos told AAP.

“We really locked eyes between each other. It was good to see how far he was willing to go, and he knows how far I’m willing to go.

“He was trying to be tough at the start, but then the face was moving, he was moving around and I could see that he was slowly thinking to himself, ‘Hurry up, look away please’.

“I’m like, ‘I’ve got all day’.

“I would have stood there all day, no problem for me.”

Kambosos said he felt Lomachenko didn’t want to be there.

“I could see he was starting to move, the face was starting to move around,” he said. “He was having those thoughts: ‘I don’t want to do this all day, I want to go back to my room in the hotel’.”

Lomachenko simply shrugged it off.

“This wasn’t the first time that I’ve stayed too long on the face-off. If he wants to play, then okay, I’m ready,” he said.

“I am still hungry. I have a goal and I need this belt.

“I need to win this. I still have the motivation.”