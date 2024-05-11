Vasiliy Lomachenko plans to beat George Kambosos, then go sightseeing in Perth

Vasiliy Lomachenko 17-3 (11) is relishing the early start time for his fight against George Kambosos Jr 21-2 (10) for the vacant IBF lightweight title at the RAC Arena in Perth, Australia on Sunday afternoon local time.

“I feel like it is the first time in my career [that the fight is at] 11am,” Lomachenko said to Top Rank.

“For me, it is better than fighting in the evening. For me, it is more comfortable because you wake up, take a breakfast and go fighting, after that you can enjoy this beautiful city.”

At the final press conference this week, the 36-year-old Ukrainian southpaw said he has received a warm welcome in Australia.

“I feel great,” Lomachenko said. “Thank you for this atmosphere. I appreciate the Australian people. These are great fans. They understand boxing. This is why they’re here.

“This is going to be a memorable fight. For him, it’s a war. For me, it’s a competition.

“I have a goal. I need this title. My motivation is this title and to be world champion again.”

The 30-year-old Kambosos, who hails from Sydney almost 4,000 kilometres east of Perth, says he already has the crowd on his side.

“I appreciate all the support. We have a big fight on Sunday. We are motivated. We are ready. It’s business time on Sunday,” Kambosos said.

“The city is buzzing. There is a Kambosos fight going on. I am humbled to bring an event like this to Perth. We are coming to win this world title.

“Sunday, Kambosos versus Loma. The biggest and the best, and we’re ready for war. I’m coming with everything I have.”

The fight is something of a crossroads bout for both boxers. Kambosos is 1-2 in his past three bouts and arguably lost his last outing to English southpaw Maxi Hughes 26-7-2 (5), who he edged by majority decision in the United States last July.

Lomachenko, who has admitted he is heading the home straight of his career, is coming of a loss too. He dropped a close decision to former undisputed lightweight champion and reigning WBC junior welterweight champion Devin Haney 31-1 (15) one year ago.

Many fans and pundits believe Lomachenko was unlucky not to get the decision against American Haney, who twice defeated Kambosos on points in 2022.

None of that will matter though when the first bell rings.

“I’ve been in this sport for a long time. We are two professionals. We know boxing,” Lomachenko said.

“We know strategy. It will be very, very interesting for both. It will be very, very interesting for all fans of boxing. Good luck. Good luck to both.”

Kambosos said: “I’m extremely confident. I bring that confidence from my preparation. I’ve had a tremendous training camp. The confidence is higher than ever.

“When I beat Lomachenko, there will be no more road for him to go. This is retirement for him.”