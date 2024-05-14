Jaron Ennis set for first title defence against Cody Crowley in Philly on July 13

IBF welterweight champion Jaron ‘Boots’ Ennis 31-0 (28) will return to the ring for the first time in a year when he takes on Cody ‘The Crippler’ Crowley 22-0 (9) in the first defence of his full 147-pound title at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on July 13.

Philly’s Ennis, 26, was elevated from interim titleholder after former undisputed champion Terence ‘Bud’ Crawford 40-0 (31) was stripped of his IBF belt.

It will be Ennis’ first fight in his hometown since November 2018, adding extra pressure to the champion to perform at his best.

“My main focus right now is Cody Crowley. My eyes are on him. After this? Definitely undisputed, for sure,” Ennis said. “I want to go and collect all the rest of the belts, then go up to 154 and do the same thing there.

“By the time I fight on July 13, it’s going to be a year. Everybody’s missed me. I’m the best. I’m the best at this game, I’m the most exciting in this game and the fans love to see knockouts, so of course they’re going to come out to see me for sure.

“They’re going to come and see me put on a show, beat him up, beat him down, then get the knockout… I want to thank Cody for coming out to fight. I appreciate that. But I’m sorry it had to be you.”

Canadian southpaw Crowley, 31, is the highest ranked contender in the IBF and is coming off six straight decision wins.

Fighting away from home should not bother him as his last four bouts have taken place in four different cities in three different states in the United States.

Still, Crowley knows that he will enter the ring as a substantial underdog against Ennis, who have long been considered one of the toughest young talents at 147-pounds.

“Listen, this is a real-life Rocky story,” Crowley said. “I’ve had my whole, entire life taken from me. I’m ready to die on July 13. He has a man in front of him who is ready to die.

“I’m serious… the last time I was going for the IBF, I was going against the number one contender and I went from number six after I beat him to number 14. So that tells you none of this shit is real and it’s all fucking illusions.

“I don’t care about this IBF title. I don’t need the title. And I don’t need any of your guys’ acceptance. I’m whole in myself and I’m happy. I’m just proud of myself to be here. All the shit that I’ve been through, I pulled on and I kept going.”

Crowley, who has not boxed since March last year, added: “I respect you. Jaron, I love you. I hope you have the best sleep Friday night, because Saturday I want the best you to show up because I want to be there, because the best me is going to show up.”