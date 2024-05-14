Lucas Browne hangs up the gloves at 45 after coming up short in homecoming fight

Lucas Browne hangs up the gloves at 45 after coming up short...

Former WBA ‘regular’ heavyweight titleholder Lucas ‘Big Daddy’ Browne has announced his retirement from boxing.

The 45-year-old Australian had one last roll of the dice on Sunday when he took on New Zealand’s Hemi ‘The Heat’ Ahio 22-1 (17) at the RAC Arena in his hometown of Perth on the undercard of the vacant IBF lightweight title clash between Vasiliy Lomachenko and George Kambosos Jr.

The fight didn’t last long with Browne being stopped by TKO in the opening frame.

The big punching Browne was always a danger when he was in proper fighting shape and his power remained a danger at any stage throughout a bout. He retires with a record of 31-6 (27).

“I am incredibly proud of what I have accomplished in the ring and I am deeply thankful to all the fans who have supported me along the way. I hope you were entertained, win, lose or draw,” Browne said in a statement.

“It’s been an incredible journey and I’m excited to embark on the next chapter of my life with my family and continue to contribute to the sport through my gym.”

Browne was a latecomer to the sport, turning pro in his 30s in 2009 without any amateur background in boxing.

His last fight in Perth before the Ahio bout was in 2011 before he headed overseas the following year, winning to fights in England and one in Hong Kong.

He won the vacant Commonwealth title against Eric Martel Bahoeli by fifth-round knockout and claimed the scalp of then-undefeated Andrii Rudenko on points over 12 heats back in England in 2014 and parlayed that victory into a shot at WBA ‘regular’ titleholder Ruslan Chagaev in Grozny, Chechnya in March 2016.

Trailing on the scorecards 81-88 and 82-88 after being dropped in the sixth, the challenger looked well on his way tp losing the fight. But in a remarkable 10th round Browne dropped the champion before giving him a brutal beating that forced South African referee Stanley Christodoulou to step in and stop the contest at the 2:02 mark of the round.

It was the biggest win of Browne’s career.

Browne’s longtime manager Matt Clark reflected on the journey that saw him become the first Commonwealth champion from Australia in more than 100 years.

“Lucas Browne’s accomplishments in the ring are nothing short of extraordinary,” said Clark in a statement. “He will go down as one of the greatest Australian heavyweights ever and his victory over Ruslan Chagaev stands as one of the most significant moments in Australian boxing history.

“But perhaps one of Lucas’ greatest traits is that he always has time for the fans of the sport. He never turns anyone back for a photo or an autograph. The sport is richer for having him in it.”