Vasiliy Lomachenko hailed as all-time great after walking down George Kambosos Jr

Vasiliy Lomachenko 18-3 (12) delivered a vintage performance on the weekend to stop George Kambosos Jr 21-2 (10) in the 11th round to claim he vacant IBF lightweight title at the RAC Arena in Perth, Australia on Sunday afternoon.

The 36-year-old Ukrainian southpaw, who had around 400 amateur fights before turning pro in 2013, proved he still has plenty left in the tank as he broke down and stopped the 30-year-old Australian in the penultimate round of the fight

Kambosos was down twice in the 11th round with referee Katsuhiko Nakamura waving off the contest at the 2:49 mark just as the towel was coming in from the corner.

A hard left to the body dropped the already bloodied Kambosos for a nine count and the follow-up barrage quickly sunk him to the canvas again.

Lomachenko was comfortably ahead on the cars at the time by scores of 99-91, 98-92 and 99-91.

The question going in to the fight was whether age and inactivity would finally catch up with Lomachenko. The answer was an emphatic no; not on this night, at least.

Veteran American promoter Bob Arum was effusive in his praise for the newly crowned lightweight king, who has previously held world titles in three separate weight classes.

“[He is] one of the great fighters of our time, the greatest amateur of all time and he’s been a blessing to the professional boxing ranks. Nobody fights with the ability of Vasiliy Lomachenko,” Arum said at the post-fight press conference.

“I’m happy because I’m a world champion again,” Lomachenko said. “It was my goal, it was my motivation and now I’m champion again. I’m very happy.

“I expected a little bit more, but everything he did, we were prepared for and I saw it during the fight and I needed to adjust during the fight, round by round. And I felt during the fight I can finish him.

“[Winning by stoppage] was not a goal, but this was a world championship and we needed to finish strong. This is what I did… We prepared very seriously for this fight and like I said before, styles make fights, this is what happens. We have two different styles. Today, my style was better.”

Kambosos took the loss on the chin.

“He is a true champion and he deserves that belt. I gave it my all, that’s all I can do… that’s the type of fighter I am. I’m a warrior, I’m still standing… I ain’t dead,” he said after the bout.

Kambosos added on Twitter: “Gave it my all, never cherrypicked always stepped to the best and hardest challengers. And Loma will go down as one of the best in history. I’m safe, I’m healthy and I tried my hardest to win for every second. Thank you to all the fans that support me through it all, dared again.”