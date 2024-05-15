Tyson Fury welcomes Oleksandr Usyk to “the era of me”

An upbeat Tyson Fury 34-0-1 (24) has delivered some choice words to his opponent Oleksandr Usyk 21-0 (14) ahead of their undisputed heavyweight title clash at Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on Saturday night.

The WBC titleholder has consistently tried to get under the skin of the WBA, WBO, IBF and Ring Magazine champion in the lead up to the bout and he tried once again when he spotted Usyk standing nearby.

“It feels absolutely fantastic to be in the great kingdom of Saudi Arabia in 2024,” Fury said at the grand arrivals event. “I’m feeling fantastic, can’t wait to put a good show on, all the big stars are here. I can’t wait for Saturday night.”

Usyk watched Fury being interviewed from nearby, prompting the 35-year-old Brit to shout in his direction: “I’m very nervous Usyk, please don’t beat me up on Saturday night!”

Ukrainian southpaw Usyk, 37, will present a very different look to Fury than any of his previous opponents. The former undisputed cruiserweight champion and Olympic gold medalist has a slick boxing style predicated on angles and movement not usually seem amongst the big men of the sport.

Despite this, Fury says he has not altered his approach for this fight.

“If I was fighting an old dosser on Saturday who’d fought five fights and lost them all, it’s very important to me. Every fight I’ve ever had is important to me,” he said.

“Every little fight I had along the way, any six-rounders, eight-rounders, 10-rounders any one of them, they were all very important. Every left or right turn I’ve taken in my life, every time I’ve fell over, every time I’ve climbed up was all leading to this moment.

“It’s destiny… Oleksandr Usyk is a great fighter, but unfortunately for him he has to come against the great Tyson Fury, in the era of me.”

Fury’s manager Spencer Brown added: “It’s everything we wanted. We’re here now. He’s in unbelievable form, great shape. He’s a happy man and a happy fighter is a good fighter.”

The unflappable Usyk was his usual lowkey self.

“After this event, I will go to sleep,” he said. “Listen, I am very happy to be here. Saturday it’s a special day because I am going to win. I will have the opportunity to become undisputed. It is very good for me, very important for my country.”

There was a minor ruckus yesterday when the two team crossed paths at the hotel and Fury’s father John decided it would be good form to headbutt a member of the Usyk camp. John Fury left the altercation with blood streaming down his face from a wound to the forehead.

“Emotion is in the air, the energy is in the air, we are in front of making history,” Usyk’s manager Alex Krassyuk said.

“This is, for the first time ever, four belts on the line, Oleksandr Usyk, the former cruiserweight and current unified heavyweight champion is fighting Tyson Fury, the WBC champion. And he’s defeating him. What can be better?”