Andrew Moloney vows to box on, wants rematch with Pedro Guevara

Super flyweight contender Andrew Moloney 26-4 (16) has had a changed of heart after dropping a split decision Pedro Guevara 42-4-1 (22) in their fight for the vacant WBC interim title at the RAC Arena in Perth, Western Australia last Sunday local time.

The 33-year-old Australian declared he was going to walk away from the sport in the wake of the loss, which he believes should have been a victory in his favour.

“I felt in total control. I did what I had to do in there tonight just to get through the rounds and win,” Moloney said in the ring after the fight.

“I don’t want to make excuses but I went into this fight with a torn bicep. I couldn’t throw that left hook unless I needed to – but I didn’t feel like I needed to throw it because I was in total control.

“I just want to say thank you to Top Rank, thank you for my team for everything you’ve done for me.

“But I’m done with this sport. That’s the last you’ll see of me.”

Yesterday, Moloney said he would box on.

“Sunday was an emotional day and I needed time to reflect before saying anything further,” he posted to social media.

“I have watched the fight back and believe now, as I did on the night, that I 100% deserved to have my hand raised.

“Those who have followed my career and know me know that I’m not a bad sport or a sore loser.

“I let my emotions get the best of me and I certainly could have handled the situation better.

“However, that is easier said than done when I have given my all to this sport for over 20 years and so much is on the line.

“Most people don’t understand that the outcome of a fight like this is life-changing. The financial difference is hundreds of thousands of dollars as a champion, compared to thousands of dollars without a belt.”

Moloney was desperately unlucky in his rematch with Joshua Franco in their fight for the WBA ‘regular’ title at 115-pounds in November 2020 that was ruled a no-contest when Franco couldn’t continue after two rounds with a badly swollen eye.

Referee Russell Mora believed the damage was caused by a headclash. Video footage showed it was from a punch. But with no provision to overturn Mora’s original decision,

Moloney was robbed of a TKO victory.

“Having been robbed of world title before – I’m still waiting to see that headbutt – my frustration boiled over,” Moloney said of his comments on the night.

“Congratulations to Pedro Guevara and his team. He is a true Mexican warrior and I respect him and what he has achieved during his career.

“A rematch with Guevara is the only way I can come to peace with this situation. In my mind, Guevara is holding onto my belt.

“In the ring, he said he would give me the rematch. My team also spoke with the WBC president Mauricio Sulaiman straight after the fight and he also said he would honour a rematch.

“I entered the ring with a torn biceps tendon and I will first need to have surgery to repair the injury. I will then start my recovery so that I can enter the rematch with two strong arms.

“Rest assured, I will win and become a two-time world champion.”