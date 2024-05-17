KO Artist William Zepeda to face Giovanni Cabrera

Boxing’s most electric, fan-friendly and undefeated knockout machine William “El Camarón” Zepeda (30-0, 26 KOs) of San Mateo Atenco, Mexico will make a grand return to the ring after a massive knockout victory of former World Champion Maxi “Maximus” Hughes last March to face hungry world champion contender of Chicago, Illinois, Giovanni Cabrera (22-1, 7 KOs). The 12-round lightweight main event will take place on Saturday, July 6, live from Toyota Arena in Ontario, Calif. and broadcast around the world on DAZN.

“I have but one goal and that is to become a world champion, and every fight gets me closer to that goal,” said William Zepeda. “Cabrera’s only defeat is at the hands of a current world champion, and when two Mexican boxers enter the ring, fireworks can be expected. I hope we can give the fans a great show at the Toyota Arena. We have worked very hard and we are going to have a victory for my town of San Mateo Atenco and all of Mexico. Nothing will stop me from achieving my dreams of becoming the best in the world!”

One of the most electric, fan-friendly fighters, William Zepeda is on a grizzly path to become one of the most feared pound-for-pound fighters in the world. A knockout machine powered by an endless supply of gas that entertains fans with nonstop action from the first bell, “El Camarón” has cruised through his tough opposition. His breakout upset performance was against former world champion Joseph “JoJo” Diaz in October 2022, where he broke three CompuBox records at lightweight for total punches thrown, jabs attempted in a round, and total attempted jabs. He was last seen steamrolling through former world champion Maxi Hughes, whose corner threw the towel at the conclusion of the fourth round in an IBF and WBA World Championship eliminator fight.

“I want to make great fights; Zepeda vs. Cabrera is a great Mexican fight,” said Giovanni Cabrera. “No one’s ever heard of a Camarón beating a Cabrón. July 6 he is going down!”

With a unique and awkward fighting style, Giovanni Cabrera has the natural good looks that match the equally natural talent. Cabrera was discovered by Manny Pacquiao and Freddie Roach and has been under the tutelage of the seven-time trainer of the year for most of his career. Under the mentorship of legendary coach Freddie Roach, Cabrera honed his skills to perfection, refining his technique and cultivating a strategic approach to the ring. Roach’s guidance proved instrumental in shaping Cabrera into a formidable contender, instilling in him the discipline and mindset required to excel at the highest levels of professional boxing and pushed him to be ranked number 8 by the WBC and number 10 by the WBA. He was last seen on the unfavorable side of a split decision victory against current champion Issac Cruz last July 2023.

“With every fight, the relentless ‘El Cameron’ has gotten even more aggressive, skilled and destructive — and this time he is facing someone whose sole defeat came at the hands of a current world champion,” said Chairman and CEO of Golden Boy Oscar De La Hoya. “Just a few months after delivering an absolute drubbing of contender Maxi Hughes, Zepeda is looking to make yet another statement and position himself for world championship gold before the end of the year. Don’t blink, this fight is going to be an absolute barnburner.”

Additional information on event tickets, undercard and media credentials will be announced in the coming weeks.

Zepeda vs. Cabrera is a 12-round lightweight fight presented by Golden Boy Promotions. The event will be available worldwide to all subscribers on DAZN, both live and on demand.