Roy Jones Jr Boxing presents three title fight card at Legends Casino

Roy Jones Jr., legendary world champion boxer and now trainer and promoter, will have three of his prized fighters, two of whom will be in title fights, headline an action-packed fight card at Legends Casino in Toppenish, Washington on June 28, 2024.

The fight card will be promoted by Roy Jones Jr Boxing and streamed live on BLK Prime PPV. Tickets, priced at $60, $50 and $40, are on sale now and can be purchased in person at the Legends Casino Gift Shop or on-line at Ticketmaster by clicking HERE

Doors open at 6 pm and first bell will be at 7 pm PT.

In the main event, hometown favorite and undefeated Yakima born Andrew “White Lightning” Murphy will fight in an eight-round bout defending his National Boxing Association (NBA) Super Middleweight Americas title. Andrew is promoted by Devin Haney Promotions.

In the co-main event Mandeep Jangra, former Commonwealth Games and Asian Games Silver Medalist, will defend his NBA Intercontinental Super Featherweight title in a ten-round bout.

Fighting for the vacant NBA Americas Lightweight Championship will be undefeated Moldovan Piotr Apostol, now calling Bellevue, Washington his home against Tacoma Washington’s Gerardo Esquivel.

Murphy, Jangra and Cade Howell, who will be fighting in a four-round welterweight bout, are trained by Roy Jones Jr., at Roy’s illustrious gym on his farm in Pensacola, Florida.

“It’s like a family thing,” said Murphy, who has trained there since Spring of 2020. “We are all in the gym training every evening. When we’re not there or doing roadwork, we’re out on the farm helping with the animals. It’s like a zoo – horses, sheep, goats, chickens, deer, and even gators in the pond. Sometimes we even hunt for meals, like any Pensacola native would.”

Andrew Murphy (8-0, 5 KOs) was born in nearby Yakima, Washington, and the locals flock to watch the boxer/banger, who consistently puts on a good show. June 28 will be the twenty-four-year-old’s fourth fight at Legends. His opponent will be Robelle Rogers (6-3, 2 KOs) from Lexington, Kentucky.

Regarding having Jones as a trainer, Murphy stated, “He’s the OG in the game and he trains me to be the best version of myself, as he does with all of his guys. He’s done it all and he has an answer for every question I have. I want to dominate the fight, and he teaches me how to.”

Mandeep Jangra (9-0, 6 KOs), born and raised in Kharian, India, had a wonderful amateur career highlighted by winning Silver Medals at the Asian Amateur Boxing Championships and the Commonwealth Games. This will be Mandeep’s seventh bout under Jones’ tutelage. He will fight a scheduled ten-rounds against Auburn Washington’s undefeated Josue Cadena (5-0, 3 KO)

“I am very excited because this is my first defense of my title and it’s my first fight on BLK Prime, which is huge in India,” said Jangra. “I was just in Columbia for three weeks and had two fights, both knockout wins. I’ve been working with Roy for fifteen months. Recently we’ve been working on the rhythm of the fight, and making it my rhythm, and I can’t be more excited about it!”

The vacant NBA Americas lightweight title will be on the line in a scheduled eight-round bout between two local pugilists – Piotr Apostol (6-0, 2 KOs) born and raised in Chisinau, Moldova, now fighting out of nearby Bellevue, Washington; and Gerardo Esquivel (5-4, 1 KO) from Tacoma, Washington. Esquivel appeared on the most recent Roy Jones Jr. / Legends card on January 25 and ended up on the short end of a decision to Jangra for the NBA Intercontinental super featherweight title.

In a six-round middleweight bout, Devontae McDonald (4-4, 1 KO) from Wenatchee, Washington battles Great Falls, Montana’s Billy Wagner (5-4, 1 KO). McDonald is coming off a January 25 loss to Andrew Murphy in a bloody brawl that had the fans on their feet throughout.

Jones’ third pupil on the card, Cade Howell (4-1, 3 KOs) from Pensacola, will fight in a four-round welterweight bout against local opponent Kevin Davila (5-11, 1 KO) from Lakewood, Washington.

Carlos Villanueva (6-3, 1 KO) from Union Gap, Washington will battle Brandon Colantonio (3-0) from British Columbia in a four-round cruiserweight bout. Villanueva is coming off a big win at Legends on January 25.

ROY JONES JR. was world champion at middleweight, super middleweight, light heavyweight (undisputed) and in 2003 became the first former middleweight world champion to become world heavyweight champion in over 106 years when he beat John Ruiz to win the title. Throughout that stretch he was recognized as the No. 1 pound-for-pound boxer in the world. He now trains over a dozen boxers.