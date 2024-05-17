Tyson Fury says Oleksandr Usyk is too scary to look at after final press conference

Tyson Fury says Oleksandr Usyk is too scary to look at after...

Tyson Fury refused to look Oleksandr Usyk in the eye when they appeared on stage together at the final press conference to promote their fight at Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on Saturday night.

While WBC heavyweight titleholder Fury 34-0-1 (24) preened and postured for the cameras, WBA, WBO, IBF and Ring Magazine champion Usyk 21-0 (14) stood side on, staring him down.

Britain’s Fury, 35, later explained to Sky Sports why he would not look the 37-year-old Ukrainian southpaw in the eye.

“He’s a scary looking dude,” he said.

The press conference itself was a subdued affair with neither boxer in a talkative mood.

“I want to thank Usyk for challenging me. I aim to put on a show,” said Fury.

“I’m ready. Got nothing to say, apart from I’m ready for a good fight and if it’s tough or easy, either way I’m ready.

“God bless him. I’ll say a prayer for him before the fight for us both to get out of the ring safely.”

Usyk said: “Let’s make history. Enough. Let your hands talk in the ring.”

It was left to the boxers’ respective teams to spruik the historic undisputed heavyweight title clash.

“All has been done. All has been accomplished. All has been spoken. There is only one assignment left – to pick up this green belt and take it back to Ukraine, the country it belongs to,” said Usyk’s promoter Alex Krassyuk.

Usyk’s trainer Sergey Lapin said the goal for his fighter has always been to become the undisputed heavyweight champion of the world after achieving the same feat at cruiserweight.

“This preparation started in 2018 and it finished one week ago,” Lapin said. “And today Oleksandr Usyk is ready for the final belt in the heavyweight division.

“The size does not matter to him. What does matter is the opponent in front of him, and I would love to wish patience to Tyson, as it’s going to be the most difficult night of his life.”

Across the aisle, Fury’s trainer SugarHill Steward said his late, great uncle Emanuel Steward would be all about this match-up.

“The biggest men in boxing battling each other, and you have these number one fighters – you couldn’t get any better than this. And if Emanuel was alive, he would be here right now,” said Steward.

“For me to be here in his place, I’m just so happy and blessed to be a part of it and take what he has taught me over the years of my life – not just in boxing, but as a man, and growing up to understand other men and people, and to be able to treat them with respect, as I want to be treated with respect.

“And this is just one of those times in my life where I just appreciate the things I’ve been through.”

Fury’s co-promoters Frank Warren and Bob Arum also had their say.

“The two best heavyweights in the world. The fights like this happen once in a generation,” said Warren.

“Who’s going to be the greatest heavyweight of this generation? We’re going to find out on Saturday when this fantastic fight happens. It’s got everything required to make it not just a great boxing moment but a special moment in sporting history.

“I’m backing my man [Fury] because he’s the best in the world and he’s proved it time and time again.”

Arum said: “In boxing, there’s a saying that the most important division is the heavyweight division and when we have the opportunity to have an undisputed heavyweight champion crowned as well on Saturday night, it is something very, very significant.

“Saturday night is a very important night for boxing, because not only will we be crowning the undisputed heavyweight champion, but the two participants in the fight have never lost the fight. How rare is that? How great is that?

“The fans of the world – not just boxing fans, but fans and people all over the world – will be focusing on this arena, on this fight. And believe me, it will be a great one.”