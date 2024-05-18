Emanuel Navarrete aims to become four-weight world champion, but Denys Berinchyk is out to spoil the party

Emanuel ‘Vaquero’ Navarrete 38-1-1 (31) will attempt to become a four-weight world champion when he takes of the tough and talented Denys Berinchyk 18-0 (9) for the vacant WBO lightweight title at the Pechanga Arena in San Diego, California on Saturday night.

The 29-year-old Mexican won his first world title at super bantamweight six years ago and has collected straps at featherweight and super featherweight before deciding lightweight is where he wants to be.

This will be his first fight at 135-pounds.

Navarrete remains supremely confident that has can compete amongst the best in the higher weight class and believes his skills and power won’t be negatively affected by the extra poundage.

“This fight represents a lot. The opportunity to become a four-division world champion. I’m looking to take advantage of this opportunity,” said Navarrete. “I’m coming to the lightweight division to win and conquer.

“I always train similar every fight is different. He is an Olympian with experience in boxing. We always put a lot of energy and put the work in 100 percent.

“The truth is I’ve been training here for six years now. There’s a lot of sparring here and I am very focused here on the task but at the same time being away from family. There are sacrifices to make in this sport to come out on top.

“This has been a good journey throughout my career. I’m a much different fighter than when I began. I thank all my trainers and my parents. Boxing has given me so much and given me a great economic status. I have had learning experiences and as a person I have achieved a lot.

“To have the opportunity to fight for another world title in a new division, for me this would be another accomplishment for my career. It’s something I never thought I could accomplish.

“The truth is it’s a personal challenge. I’m focused on the ring, but this would be a great accomplishment for me. We try to live the moment and work hard.”

Ukraine’s Berinchyk, 36, will be having his first world title shot. But he is not about to lie down. It is something he has worked his whole life for.

“I’m happy for Emanuel that he was the king in three divisions, but this is my division. You will see a great, exciting fight on Saturday night,” Berinchyk said.

Navarrete admitted it might be a baptism of fire in the new weight class.

“Ukrainian fighting style is unique. There are many great fighters that the country has produced. I expect a tough Berinchyk coming with everything to win.

“The Ukrainian Style is very tough, and I definitely expect a challenge here. I will do whatever it takes to win by knockout but most importantly get the win.”