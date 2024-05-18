Puerto Rico vs Mexico battles land in Manati on June 15

A classic boxing rivalry will shape the undercard on June 15 with three Mexico vs. Puerto Rico title fights as Angel Fierro faces Alfredo Santiago for the WBO NABO Jr. Welterweight title and Yankiel Rivera meets Victor Sandoval for the WBC and WBA Continental Americas and WBO Intercontinental Flyweight titles – and new Puerto Rico signings Stephanie Piñeiro and William Ortiz continue their pro journeys at Coliseo Juan Aubin Cruz Abreu in Manati, Puerto Rico live worldwide on DAZN – a night topped by the homecoming World title defense of IBF World Jr Welterweight king Subriel Matias taking on Liam Paro.

Fierro (22-1-2 17 KOs) tests the waters up at 140lbs and looks to land a belt in his first fight at the weight. The 25 year old has good memories of fighting in Puerto Rico, where he won his first title with an incredible turnaround KO win over former World champion Alberto Machado – climbing off canvas in the first and second rounds to detonate a left hand in the sixth to win the WBO NABO 135lb belt in a fight he took at late notice. ‘Tashiro’ successfully defended that title four times, most recently in Tijuana in September with a split decision win over Brayan Zamarripa, but now looks to make an impression at 140lbs and aims to do so in impressive fashion.

“I feel very excited to return to the ring and even more so in Puerto Rico, where three years ago I was crowned WBO NABO champion, and what better way than to return against a great rival in Alfredo for another title at 140lbs,” said Fierro. “It will be a great fight, Mexico vs. Puerto Rico, where I come to repeat the same story from three years ago but this time much better.”

Santiago (14-2 6 KOs) fights at 140lbs for the second time and returns to action for the first time since landing a first round TKO win over Karl Dargan in Minneapolis in June 2022. The Dominican born, Puerto Rican based 29 year old previously challenged Devin Haney for the WBC World Lightweight title, and that’s the level he wants to reach at 140lbs, starting with a big fight with Fierro on June 15.

“Angel is an excellent Mexican opponent,” said Santiago. “I was born in Moca, a small town in the Dominican Republic, but I’ve lived in Puerto Rico for many years. I have made all my professional boxing career here in Puerto Rico. I am not letting Mr. Fierro come to my second home and beat me. That simply will not happen. Not in front of my people. I see you all on June 15. We are so ready!!”

Rivera (5-0 2 KOs) landed his first titles in his last outing, dominating Andy Dominguez in Orlando to pick up the WBA and WBC Continental Americas Flyweight titles, and on June 15, the Puerto Rican Olympian can add another belt with the WBO Intercontinental also on the line.

“Every time two fighters from Mexico and Puerto Rico step into the ring, great things happen,” said Rivera. “Mexico and Puerto Rico have a long-standing boxing rivalry that has acquired legendary status over the years. I am proud to say that I already belong to that tradition. On June 15, I will have the opportunity to continue to contribute to the Mexico v. Puerto Rico rivalry.

“I face a tough and complicated opponent in Victor Sandoval, who has all my respect and for who I am training accordingly. Most of all, I will have the opportunity to face this great challenge in front of my people. I already can feel the energy that’s going to fill that sold out arena. It will be a true honor to represent Puerto Rico in a fight against a Mexican warrior in front of my people. I feel truly blessed for this opportunity. I would like to thank Matchroom, Mr. Eddie Hearn, DAZN and my manager Mr. Peter Kahn for making this fight possible and for bringing this stellar boxing card to Puerto Rico. We are a country of Boxing. We are going to show it come June 15. Vamos Arriba, Boricua!”

Sandoval (37-4 23 KOs) is entering his 42nd fight just shy of his 27th birthday, and the Mexican fights in his third title fight having previously won the WBC Youth Silver Bantamweight and the WBC International Super-Flyweight titles.

“I would like to thank Matchroom and my team for this great opportunity,” said Sandoval. “Mexico Vs Puerto Rico have always produced great fights and this one is not going to be an exception. Camp for this fight is going great, on June 15, there will be only one winner and that winner will be me. Viva Mexico!”

Unbeaten Puerto Ricans Piñeiro (6-0 2 KOs) and Ortiz (5-0 4 KOs) announced co-promotional deals with Matchroom yesterday, and today they are confirmed for the June 15 card. Piñeiro fights for her first pro titles on the night, taking on Mexico’s Diana Tapia (7-1 2 KOs) for the WBA Continental Americas and WBO International Welterweight titles. Ortiz fights for the sixth time in the paid ranks, and does so over six rounds at Super-Lightweight against fellow Puerto Rican Luis Gonzalez (5-2 4 KOs)

“I feel honored to be part of such an important match on June 15 in Manati,” said Piñeiro. “Tapia is a great fighter, and we are training hard to face the best version of her. We’re going to put on a great show. It will be a classic Puerto Rico vs. Mexico battle. One step closer to a World championship match”.

“I am so thankful to my promoter Daniel Otter and the team at Three Lions Promotions and everyone at Matchroom for giving me this title shot,” said Tapia. “I have trained very hard to get where I am and come June 15, I will be taking the belts back home to Mexico with me.”

“We would like to thank Eddie Hearn and everyone at Matchroom for this opportunity, along with the WBA and WBO,” said Tapia’s promoter, Daniel Otter of Three Lions Promotions. “Diana looks amazing in training, and we are confident she will make short work of Stephanie and become the new WBA Continental Americas and WBO International champion.”

“I am very happy to be fighting in front of my people of Puerto Rico once again, especially this time since I’m fighting on a world stage level event!” said Ortiz.

“June 15 in Puerto Rico promises to be a brilliant night of boxing,” said promoter Eddie Hearn. “The main event is going to be a war, and with three Puerto Rico vs. Mexico title battles added to the card, this is going to be non-stop action from first bell to last.”