Oleksandr Usyk ready for a well-earned rest after achieving boxing’s ultimate goal

Undisputed heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk 22-0 (14) is looking forward to taking a break from boxing following his historic win against Tyson Fury 34-1-1 (24) on points at Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on Saturday night.

The WBC, WBA, WBO, IBF and Ring Magazine champion has spent the past eight months planning for the Fury fight.

The bout was originally scheduled for February 17 but was postponed when Fury suffered a nasty cut over his right eye during a sparring session late in camp.

The rescheduled fight was extremely competitive until big overhand left rocked Fury late in the ninth-round and the sent him staggering around the ring. He was given a mandatory eight count by referee Mark Nelson, who ruled the ropes were the only thing holding him up.

Ukrainian southpaw Usyk, 37, went on with the job, defeating the 35-year-old Brit by unanimous decision with scores of 114-113, 115-112 and 113-114.

Their is rematch clause in the boxers’ contract that could see them lock horns again in October, but for now at least, that is the furthest thing from Usyk’s mind.

“I don’t think about boxing now. My start [of preparing for Fury] was September 2023,” Usyk said.

“Nine months I worked; I missed happy new year, I missed my son’s birthday, I missed my other son’s birthday, I missed my daughter’s birthday, I missed my daughter’s birth. I missed my family’s holidays. All the time, training, training, training. My focus was only this fight.

“Now I’m happy. I want to go back home, go to my church, pray, say, ‘Jesus, thank you’. Because for me, and my country, it’s a big opportunity. I’m grateful for whoever prayed for me, because it’s many people. Thank you.”

Usyk’s promoter Alex Krassyuk attempted to explain what the win meanings Ukraine, a country suffering in war after Russia’s invasion over two years ago.

“This is a very sensitive issue for all Ukrainians,” said Krassyuk. “Usyk fought three fights [victories over Anthony Joshua, Daniel Dubois and Fury] after the Russian invasion started.

“I don’t want to speak too much about what’s going on – everyone knows. The horrible war is taking place in Ukraine and people are suffering – a lot of people are suffering.

“Usyk is the icon for new generations, for current generations. He’s the icon – the example – for children. Many people think he’s one of the most well recognised personalities in Ukraine and probably one of the most respected.

“This is well deserved, because his achievements in sports are something you can’t find really often. The guy has completed everything possible.

“He started boxing when he was 15. He became the national Ukrainian champion. Then he became the European amateur champion, world amateur champion, Olympic champion. Then he became the undisputed cruiserweight champion. For a normal athlete, it’s time to stop, but not for Usyk, so he starts his journey at heavyweight.

“He beats Anthony Joshua, which is a surprise for everyone. He beats him again in the rematch. What’s next? Undisputed. But it took us almost three years to make it happen. It’s accomplished and the guy has achieved a result that had never been achieved before.

“I want to thank the Ukrainian soldiers who are now fighting for the freedom of our country. They’re real heroes. Usyk is fighting because of them – because they give him this possibility.”