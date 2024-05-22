Jermaine Franklin Jr looking to stay busy against Devin Vargas, says he can still mix it with the best at heavyweight

Heavyweight contender Jermaine Franklin Jr 22-2 (14) says his European tour only hardened his resolve.

The 30-year-old from Saginaw, Michigan boxed twice in the UK in a five month period in late 2022 and 2023.

In his first bout he dropped a majority decision to fellow contender Dillian Whyte 30-3 (20) at Wembley Arena in November 2022. He was bested by former two-time unified champion Anthony Joshua 28-3 (25) in his next bout by unanimous decision at the O2 Arena in April 2023.

Back home in Detroit, Franklin got back in the winners’ circle last July when he outpointed previously undefeated Mexican Isaac Munoz Gutierrez 17-1-1 (14) over 10 rounds.

Next up he faces former US Olympian Devin Vargas 22-10 (9) in another 10-rounder, this time at Wayne State Fieldhouse in Detroit on Thursday night live on DAZN.

“Fighting in my home state again feels great. I love the energy. It’s like an aura and it feels great,” said Franklin.

“What I learned in those two fights in Europe is that everything isn’t fair and don’t look to the refs to clean up everything. Fight to the best of your ability and don’t pay attention until he stops you.

“I was already mentally tough, but those two fights over there brought out a new ferociousness in me. Not a lot of stuff can get to me anymore. If the ref doesn’t stop me, you better get out of the way.

“I still want my rematch with Joshua, but we’re chasing belts. Hopefully I can go after one of these top contenders like Daniel Dubois or Phillip Hrgovic or Cassius Chaney or Michael Hunter.”

Franklin admitted he is yet to see the undisputed heavyweight championship clash from last weekend in full, but vowed to be more active than either the winner Oleksandr Usyk 22-0 (14) or the loser Tyson Fury 34-1-1 (24) if he ever had the chance to face either of them.

“I only saw bits and pieces of Fury vs Usyk, but I think my punch output would be a lot higher than those guys,” Franklin said.

“Usyk can punch and move against the big heavyweights, he’s got real nice feet, but I think my punch output could keep up with him a lot better than most other heavyweights could.”

Franklin says he is not underestimating Vargas, despite the 42-year-old not having won two consecutive bouts in seven years.

“I know Vargas was a great boxer in his time and he went to the Olympics,” he said. “He has a punch-and-move type style, so I’ll beat him at his own game and cut the ring off – force him to engage. I don’t do predictions, but he’s going to end up on his ass.

“Fighting to the level of my opposition has been a real problem for me in the past. I really can’t explain why the better the opponent, the better I fight. We’ve been working on pushing the pace and pushing our intensity in the gym, so we don’t get stuck in that comfortable space anymore and fight to my limit every time.

“I still see myself as a top guy and I’m just trying to get back to the top fights. Mentally and physically I’m ready to take the call for the next big fight.”