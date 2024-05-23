Derek Chisora announces retirement plan, starting with Joe Joyce

London, Manchester, Zimbabwe.

That’s the roadmap to retirement that veteran heavyweight Derek ‘War’ Chisora 34-13 (23) has laid out for himself.

The first stop on his tour will come against Joe ‘Juggernaut’ Joyce 16-2 (15) at London’s O2 Arena on July 27.

The venue has proven to be a happy hunting ground for the 40-year-old Londoner. In nine previous outings there – including six consecutive fights in 2018-2019 – he has lost just once.

Chisora says the 38-year-old Joyce, who rebounded from back-to-back knockout losses to Chinese southpaw Zhilei Zhang last year with a workman-like 10th round knockout of Kash Ali in March, has the perfect style to bring out the bet of him.

“I know Joe is going to come [forward], I’m going to come, so it’s going to be a very exciting fight,” said Chisora, who is 2-2 in his last four bouts with wins over Kubrat Pulev and Gerald Washington and losses to Tyson Fury and Joseph Parker.

“I’m excited. I’ve got so much to show, it’s a perfect fight for me and it’s a perfect fight for him. It’s the first time he’s fought at the O2 Arena – this is my home.”

He added: “Joe is not going to win. He can train as much as he wants, but when it comes to the real grind of it, I’m more vicious than him, I’m more crazy than him. I fear no man. There’s no feeling each other out in the first round – I’m going in.”

Joyce agreed with Chisora on one point.

“We’re going to crash in the middle, there’s going to be sparks and flames,” he said.

Chisora has been stopped just four times in his 13 losses and all but one has occurred in the 10th round or later. Joyce’s was knocked out in the sixth and third rounds of his brace of bouts against Zhang.

Promoter Frank Warren said: “This is a proper old school heavyweight fight that seems to have been a long time in the making.

“I remember it being talked about strongly even before we teamed up with Joe and it has always struck me as a natural and obvious fight to make.

“Two top London heavies fighting it out for a place back at the top table promises to deliver a cracking scrap.

“The winner is right back in business, with no real place to go for the loser.”

Not everyone is keen on the matchup, though. Billy Nelson, trainer and manager of heavyweight contender Martin Bakole 20-1 (15), said Joyce is scared to face his boxer.

“As expected Joe Joyce has pulled out of his arranged fight with Martin Bakole to fight Chisora,” Nelson posted to social media platform X.

“For a man who claimed he crippled Martin with body shots, you’d think he’d gladly fight him.

“When you talk shit you need to back it up, didn’t fancy not sleeping for another nine weeks.”