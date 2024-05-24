Carlos Adames set to make inaugural defence of WBC middleweight title against Terrell Gausha

WBC middleweight champion Carlos Adames 23-1 (18) will make the first defence of his world title when he face US Olympian Terrell Gausha 24-3-1 (12) at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, Nevada on June 15.

The 30-year-old Dominican had been languishing as the interim titleholder for a year-and-a-half while the WBC dragged its heels on what to do with their full champion Jermall Charlo, who had not defended the belt since June 2021.

The Mexican-based sanctioning body eventually decided to strip Charlo of the title and elevate Adames to full champion, a move that most in the boxing world believe was long overdue.

Adames will have been out of the ring for a year when he steps into the ring and he is keen to get some momentum back into his career.

“I’m very excited to be stepping into the ring once again,” Adames said. “It’s been a while since I’ve been in the ring, but I’ve been in the gym for a long time getting into the best shape possible mentally and physically.

“I want to make a really big statement. Not just for me, but for my supporters. I owe it to everyone who helped me get here. I made a commitment to be on top and I like to keep my promises.

“I’m not concerned about Gausha’s resume or who he’s fought, because I’m the best fighter he’s gonna face. I’m the best fighter in the 160-pound division, so he better be ready for what he’s coming up against. I’m not underestimating anyone, but I’m not worried about his experience.

“June 15 is going to be full of spectacle and fireworks, because I’m relentless in the ring. My opponents know everything is on the line when they step in against me. I’m definitely going to show I’m the best middleweight in the world.

“Gausha has the reputation of a guy who’s hard to knock down, but he hasn’t felt my power yet. I’ll tip my hat to him if he can go the distance. Either way, I’m not focusing on the knockout. I’m making sure I’m ready for anything that happens in the ring.

“I was truly happy to be elevated to world champion on my birthday. That news was just the cherry on top of my birthday. What I really wanted was for Jermall Charlo to fight me, but he made his choice.”

The 36-year-old Gausha from Cleveland, Ohio is on a two-fight win streak following his close 12-round unanimous decision loss to Tim Tszyu at 154-pounds in March 2022. Gausha had Tszyu down in the opening round.

“I’m very confident and blessed to be in this position. I’m one of the type of guys that you can’t just run over. I’m the easiest person to make a fight with, because I don’t fear anybody,” Gausha said.

“Carlos Adames is a very solid fighter who brings a lot to the table. Everyone has holes and I’ve been watching him since I moved up to middleweight. I know he brings the action and I’ve been preparing for a fight like this.

“I’m more comfortable now at middleweight. I can just focus on training, because I’m already on weight. I don’t make any excuses, but getting down to 154 put more wear and tear on my body.

“I fight the best. That’s what I do. We’ll see come June 15 who the best is. Styles make fights. I don’t fear him and he doesn’t fear me. That’s gonna make it an exciting fight for the fans.

“I’m just ready to get what’s mine. I’m here for a reason. I don’t take this opportunity lightly. There’s no pressure for me. I’m just looking to go put on a great show.

“I feel confident coming into this fight. We’re putting the work in. I never cut corners and I’m a true professional. I’m coming to get the win. I have a great team behind me and we’re prepared for sure.”

The fight will take place on the PBC pay-per-view event headlined by the Gervonta Davis vs Frank Martin and David Benavidez vs Oleksandr Gvozdyk title showdowns.