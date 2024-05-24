Devin Haney refuses to rule out rematch with Ryan Garcia, but says it’s not in his immediate plans

Devin Haney refuses to rule out rematch with Ryan Garcia, but says...

WBC junior welterweight champion Devin Haney 31-1 (15) says he has no plans to rematch Ryan Garcia 25-1 (20) after his lone conqueror tested positive to performance enhancing drugs.

But he would not rule out a second fight with his bitter rival entirely.

Garcia blew off weight for his 140-pound championship fight last month, coming in more than three pounds overweight.

He knocked down Haney three times in the fight to win via majority decision.

If the weight advantage wasn’t enough, the victory was further tainted by a positive drug test for the banned substance Ostarine.

Voluntary Anti-Doping Association (VADA) testing of Garcia’s A and B samples showed they both contained the performance enhancing drug, but the 25-year-old Los Angelan denies voluntarily taking the substance.

Haney has previously called for the result of the bout, which took place at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, to be changed to a disqualification loss for Garcia. It is more likely to be changed to a no-contest.

Garcia will likely be spending stint on the sidelines, although the duration of his ban is open for debate.

Asked about a potential rematch on ESPN SportsCenter, the 25-year-old Haney said: “Honestly I’m not too interested in it. During the build-up we’ve seen a lot of interesting things from him.

“We’ve seen his character, we’ve seen the guy cheat, we’ve seen the person that he is.

“I don’t see myself ever getting back in the ring [with him], but I’m a fighter speaking right now about how I feel, we never know what the future holds…

“As of right now, it wouldn’t be a fight I would entertain. As I said, this guy showed his character, he showed that he would do anything to win, including cheat, that’s just reality.

“Boxing is just a sport at the end of the day. He put my life in jeopardy. So now it’s deeper than boxing with me.

“I wanna take this thing somewhere else now. He could’ve done some real dangerous things to me that night.”

Haney’s father and trainer Bill Haney issued a warning to Garcia on social media.

“Ain’t nothing funny what the Garcia team and what Ryan Garcia did,” the elder Haney posted. “Expect something serious. There’s ramifications in this.

“You don’t violate no Haney. We signed up for a fair fight and didn’t get it. He’s a cheater.

“Devin represents being a clean fighter, not cheating, not using steroids, not being a bad example to the kids.

“Make sure you keep the sport clean, and we’re going to make sure we bring some closure to this very, very bad thing that the Garcia team did and it ain’t funny. We ain’t playing.

“What are the kids supposed to thing that it’s okay to use PEDs? Come on, man. Let’s do better with this sport. Let’s take it serious.”